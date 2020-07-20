Halton Food for Thought receives $24,000

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Halton Food for Thought feeds Halton students, and the federal government is investing a further $24,000 to support them. The announcement was made by MP Pam Damoff. The money comes from the Local Food Infrastructure Fund (LFIF).

The first phase of the program saw 362 projects across Canada receive funding valued at up to $25,000 per project, for a total of $6.6 million.

LFIF funding will help Halton Food for Thought expand its reach to 2,500 Halton students who currently don’t have a Student Nutrition Program (SNP) while ensuring the existing SNPs remain strong and sustainable.

“COVID-19 has put greater pressure and demand on local food organization that are providing nutritious food to those who need it most. The project announced today has a meaningful impact on the food security for vulnerable people in the Halton region, and helps give Halton Food for Thought the tools they need to continue their excellent work,” stated Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, at the announcement.

About Halton Food for Thought

This vital organization was founded in 1997, when a group of parents noticed that not every child at school had food in their lunch box. That for many, what they did have could not adequately fuel their bodies or minds making it difficult for them to learn.

More than 79,000 Halton students access to healthy food at school daily because of Halton Food for Thought. 2,100 volunteers, including 1,060 students ensure that over 75% of all Halton students have access to a SNP.

Donations to Halton Food for Thought can be made online.

About LFIF

LFIF, is a five-year, $50-million program under the Food Policy for Canada. It is aimed at community-based, not-for-profit organizations and supports our country in meeting its commitments under the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Goals of LFIF

end hunger

promote good health

cut food waste

encourage sustainable food systems

“Every single student should have a safe and reliable source of healthy food during the school day,” said MP Damoff. “Studies have determined that by feeding students in school, we not only give them the energy they need to learn, but also teach them healthy eating habits that will last a lifetime. Having visited these programs in our schools, I’ve seen first-hand the impact they have on students. Our government is thrilled to support the efforts of Halton Food for Thought to ensure Halton students have the food they need to achieve.”

“We are very grateful to the Government of Canada for this Local Food Infrastructure Grant which will help us, our students and our local farmers achieve our goals,” commented Tracy Hussey, Executive Director, Halton Food for Thought.

