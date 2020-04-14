Halton Healthcare Update by Denise Hardenne

Advertisement

Right now we are all experiencing a unique and unpredictable global event that is creating a great deal of uncertainty and anxiety in our lives. At Halton Healthcare, we want to assure you that our first and most important priority is the safety of our healthcare providers and the safety of the patients in our care.

We have initiated our COVID-19 Pandemic Response Plan (CPRP) and are prepared for the anticipated increase of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients at our hospitals. We are confident that this plan will help guide us through the difficult weeks and months ahead and we will be monitoring our volumes and adjusting our CPRP as appropriate.

Change is inevitable and we know that as new information about this virus is discovered by researchers from around the globe we will need to adjust our response accordingly.

We would like to thank everyone who has begun to mobilize efforts to support our organization’s response. Frontline healthcare workers are at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19 and we have received an unprecedented outpouring of support from our communities. Our three Foundations have been managing the donations being received and responding to our need for specific items, some of which we never anticipated needing.

We greatly appreciate this support as people continue to acknowledge the courage of frontline healthcare workers. We have received donations of food, coffee and free parking for staff for the month of April. Perhaps some of the most inspiring thanks have come from children who have left drawings and notes of gratitude around our hospitals and in windows throughout our neighbourhoods.

On behalf of everyone at Halton Healthcare, thank you to our community for doing your part by practicing physical distancing to protect yourselves, the ones most vulnerable, our first responders and healthcare workers as we continue to provide the highest level of compassionate care to our patients.

Written by: Denise Hardenne, President and CEO of Halton Healthcare

