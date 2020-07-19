Halton’s Indoor Public Face Mask By-law Explained

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Halton Regional Council has made wearing a face mask mandatory in enclosed public spaces which includes Oakville, Ontario. The by-law goes into effect on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 12:01 am. The by-law uses the Emergency Management and Civil Protections Act. It does include a sunset clause which terminates the by-law on November 30, 2020.

On July 8th, Oakville Town Councillors discussed a similar by-law if the region had not created one.

The reasoning behind the mandatory mask by-law is to hinder the spread of coronavirus. Coronavirus is spread by microscopic droplets emanating from the mouth and nose of a person carrying the virus. A person may be infected but show no signs of illness (asymptomatic), which is why Coronavirus 19 spreads so quickly.

A safe physical distance is considered 2 meters; but the ability to keep that as shops, restaurants and work places open becomes difficult. It is why they by-law was passed.

To be effective a mask must cover the nose, mouth and chin. It does not need to be a medical mask.

The mask is to be warn not just by people entering an indoor public space, but also for employees and volunteers.

Owners and operators of public spaces are expected to adopt a policy to enforce the bylaw. The policy is to be in writing, and be provided to a person responsible for enforcing the by-law, when asked.

Should a person not be wearing a mask they should not be permitted entry. Public places are any locations in which members of the public can enter. This not only includes government run indoor spaces, but also private businesses.

Operators of public spaces must post a notice provided by the Region in prominent and accessible locations.

Who is exempt?

The bylaw provides a provision for people unable to wear a mask. These include:

1. For physical health or mental health reasons a person can not wear a mask

2. Children under the age of five

3. People who operate at a capacity that is under the age of three and refuses to wear a mask

Civil Liberty Protection

For people not wearing a mask for one or all of the reasons noted above are not required to provide proof that they are exempt from wearing a mask, and that no person should be discriminated against for not wearing a mask.

When can you remove a mask in a public space?

You may remove your mask when you are receiving a service such as eating a meal or engaging in a physical activity.

People who are responsible for operating a public space are allowed to remove their mask, when they are in an area that is designated for them and that space is not open to the public such as behind or in a physical barrier.

Exempt Public Spaces

a) Schools, post-secondary institutions, and child care facilities, correction centres and jails

b) Hospitals, independent health facilities and offices of regulated health professionals

c) Staff-only areas in a Public Place

d) Court facilities and professional offices where clients receive purchased services (such as lawyer or accountant office) that are not open to members of the public except by appointment;

e) Indoor areas of a building accessible to only employees

f) Indoor/outdoor day care and day camps.

Reporting Non-compliance

To report an incident of noncompliance, contact the Halton Regional Police Service COVID19 Hotline: 905-825-4722.

Additional Information

The mask by-law is available on Halton Region’s website.

Questions can be answered by calling 3-1-1

How to make a mask

