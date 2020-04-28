Halton Police busts Organized Automotive Fraud Ring

Ryan Anderson is a Constable with the Halton Regional Police Services. He is the media relations officer.

​The Halton Regional Police Fraud Unit has made arrests related to an investigation into an organized automotive fraud ring. To date, police have arrested and charged two individuals, and seized 17 vehicles valued at approximately $1.35 million dollars.

Officers began the investigation in January 2020 after two pickup trucks were fraudulently obtained from a dealership in Oakville. Through further investigation, officers learned multiple vehicles were being fraudulently obtained by the suspects, who then attempted to ship them out of Canada via the Port of Montreal to the Middle East and Eastern Europe. With the assistance of the CBSA the vehicles were seized prior to leaving Canada.

The vehicles were fraudulently purchased from various dealerships in the GTA, including a local dealership in Halton (Oakville).

Search warrants have been executed at three separate locations in Mississauga. During the course of the investigation police have seized the previously mentioned vehicles, electronics, and $4700 in Canadian currency.

Arrested and charged:

59 year old man from Mississauga

Fraud over $5,000 (x2)

Possession of property obtained by crime

29 year-old man from Mississauga

Possession of property obtained by crime (x4)

This investigation is ongoing and more arrests and charges are expected.

“The detection and disruption of organized crime groups such as this one is an ongoing priority of the Halton Regional Police Service. The negative impact on the community from fraudulent criminal activity is significant and takes the form of increased insurance and retail costs,” says Deputy Chief Jeff Hill. “I would like to commend our Regional Fraud Unit and the Canada Border Security Agency on the success of this investigation.”

Anybody who may have additional information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Regional Fraud Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 8738.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Please note that it is only through a court of law can a person be found guilty.

Names of those arrested are available on the Halton Regional Police Service’s Website.

