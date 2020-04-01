Halton Region emergency childcare for health care & frontline workers

Advertisement

Halton Region has partnered with the Ontario Ministry of Education and select childcare centres in Burlington, Georgetown, Milton and Oakville to provide eligible healthcare and frontline workers with emergency child care.

“These emergency child care centres across Halton will ensure health care and frontline staff have access to child care supports while they continue to protect the health and safety of our community,” said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. “I am grateful for these dedicated workers who have been putting others first and working around-the-clock to help those impacted by COVID-19. There will never be enough words of thank them for all they are doing.”

Emergency child care services will be funded by the Province of Ontario and are available at no cost to eligible health care providers and essential workers who have no other child care alternatives. The centres will provide care for infants to children 12 years of age and some centres will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To apply, eligible workers are asked to complete the Online Child Care Subsidy Application form available at halton.ca. Those who are unable to complete the online application form can call 311 for support. Spaces are limited and will be filled in order of the applications received.

Public Health is working close with the Ministry of Education to open these child care centres as soon as possible and are taking additional measures to maintain a safe and healthy environment, including:

daily screening of children and staff;

regular cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces;

reduced group sizes; and

limiting the number of people in each child care centre.

For more details on emergency child care service eligibility and to submit an application, visit halton.ca.

