Halton Region opens online questionnaire

By Halton Region
Friday, July 31, 2020 1:00 pm · 0 Comments
Halton Region is looking to gain input from the community through an online questionnaire. The region is reviewing its Regional Official Plan. To do this, Halton is asking residents to participate in the review process through a variety of public engagement opportunities.
The Regional Official Plan helps guide land use decisions to ensure new development continues to meet the needs of current and future residents. First, the consultation period will start with an online questionnaire that Halton is asking residents to complete by September 28, 2020.
Halton reviews the Regional Official Plan every five years. This ensures it’s aligned with Provincial policies and remains responsive to current social, economic and demographic conditions.
“Halton is dedicated to providing the Regional programs, services and infrastructure that keep our community a great place to live as our population continues to grow,” said Regional Chair Gary Carr.
“By engaging with the public on how to balance growth and sustainability, we can make sure that planning decisions reflect the needs of residents and preserve our high quality of life for years to come.”
There are five areas currently under review:
You can take the online questionnaire by clicking here
The questionnaire is open until September 28, 2020. There will also be opportunities, however, for residents to share their thoughts through virtual Public Information Centres this fall. More information on those events will be available soon.
To learn more about the Regional Official Plan review and sign up to receive email updates on the review process, please visit halton.ca/ropr. To request the questionnaire in an alternative format, please call 311 or email accesshalton@halton.ca.
Learn more about the questionnaire and its topics on Halton’s website.
Gary Carr, Halton, Halton Region, Oakville, Online Questionnaire, Public Information Centres, Regional Chair Gary Carr, Regional Official Plan