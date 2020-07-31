Halton Region opens online questionnaire

Advertisement

Halton Region is looking to gain input from the community through an online questionnaire. The region is reviewing its Regional Official Plan. To do this, Halton is asking residents to participate in the review process through a variety of public engagement opportunities.

The Regional Official Plan helps guide land use decisions to ensure new development continues to meet the needs of current and future residents. First, the consultation period will start with an online questionnaire that Halton is asking residents to complete by September 28, 2020.

Halton reviews the Regional Official Plan every five years. This ensures it’s aligned with Provincial policies and remains responsive to current social, economic and demographic conditions.

“Halton is dedicated to providing the Regional programs, services and infrastructure that keep our community a great place to live as our population continues to grow,” said Regional Chair Gary Carr.

“By engaging with the public on how to balance growth and sustainability, we can make sure that planning decisions reflect the needs of residents and preserve our high quality of life for years to come.”

Areas under review in the online questionnaire

There are five areas currently under review:

Natural Heritage . Natural heritage system policies to preserve the natural environment and protect source water.

. Natural heritage system policies to preserve the natural environment and protect source water. Rural and Agricultural System . Agricultural policies to preserve agricultural land and supporting farming in Halton.

. Agricultural policies to preserve agricultural land and supporting farming in Halton. Climate Change . Land-use policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change.

. Land-use policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change. North Aldershot Planning Area . Implications of growth management, natural heritage and a rural and agricultural system in the North Aldershot area.

. Implications of growth management, natural heritage and a rural and agricultural system in the North Aldershot area. Regional Urban Structure (Integrated Growth Management Strategy). Urban system and growth management policies to guide population and job growth.

You can take the online questionnaire by clicking here

The questionnaire is open until September 28, 2020. There will also be opportunities, however, for residents to share their thoughts through virtual Public Information Centres this fall. More information on those events will be available soon.

To learn more about the Regional Official Plan review and sign up to receive email updates on the review process, please visit halton.ca/ropr. To request the questionnaire in an alternative format, please call 311 or email accesshalton@halton.ca.

Learn more about the questionnaire and its topics on Halton’s website.

