Halton Regional Police Facilities Restrictions due to COVID-19

By Stephen Tanner
Wednesday, March 18, 2020 12:24 pm · 0 Comments
Effective immediately, to further assist in preventing transmission of COVID-19, all Halton Regional Police Service locations are closed for non-emergencies until further notice. We acknowledge that this will cause an inconvenience, but it is paramount that we all do our part at this time to ensure our collective health and safety.
For collision reporting, individuals can continue to attend our 20 Division (Oakville) location at (95 Oak Walk Drive, Oakville) to make a report between the hours of 10am and 6pm, seven-days-a-week. Those individuals can expect to be asked a series of screening questions related to COVID-19 to ensure the safety of our members.
In-person record check services are suspended until further notice. Online record checks remain available here: https://www.haltonpolice.ca/about/courtsrecords/policerecordchecks.php. The members of our Records Bureau will work effectively to ensure minimal disruptions to the delivery of your record checks in light of these circumstances.
Until further notice, Freedom of Information Requests are to be made via mail only. Freedom of Information Release (in-person pick-up) is suspended until further notice.
Non-criminal fingerprinting is suspended until further notice.
If you have an emergency, please dial 9-1-1. It is an emergency if someone’s immediate health, safety, or property is in immediate danger or there is a crime in progress. For non-emergencies, dial 905-825-4777.
To use the Halton Regional Police Service online reporting system:
For more information on COVID-19, please visit the Region of Halton’s website: halton.ca/COVID19
Covid 19, Facility Closures, Halton Regional Police Services, March 18 2020