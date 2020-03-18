Halton Regional Police Facilities Restrictions due to COVID-19

Chief of Police S.J. (Steve) Tanner was born in Oakville, Ontario, and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Guelph before entering the policing profession as a member of the Halton Regional Police Service in the fall of 1982. He became Halton's Chief of Police in 2012, and in the same year he was appointed by the Governor General of Canada as an Officer of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces.

Effective immediately, to further assist in preventing transmission of COVID-19, all Halton Regional Police Service locations are closed for non-emergencies until further notice. We acknowledge that this will cause an inconvenience, but it is paramount that we all do our part at this time to ensure our collective health and safety.

For collision reporting, individuals can continue to attend our 20 Division (Oakville) location at (95 Oak Walk Drive, Oakville) to make a report between the hours of 10am and 6pm, seven-days-a-week. Those individuals can expect to be asked a series of screening questions related to COVID-19 to ensure the safety of our members.

REDUCTION IN SERVICES

In-person record check services are suspended until further notice. Online record checks remain available here: https://www.haltonpolice.ca/about/courtsrecords/policerecordchecks.php. The members of our Records Bureau will work effectively to ensure minimal disruptions to the delivery of your record checks in light of these circumstances.

Until further notice, Freedom of Information Requests are to be made via mail only. Freedom of Information Release (in-person pick-up) is suspended until further notice.

Non-criminal fingerprinting is suspended until further notice.

IN AN EMERGENCY

If you have an emergency, please dial 9-1-1. It is an emergency if someone’s immediate health, safety, or property is in immediate danger or there is a crime in progress. For non-emergencies, dial 905-825-4777.

ONLINE REPORTING

To use the Halton Regional Police Service online reporting system:

The incident must have occurred within Halton Region.

The value of the property lost or stolen must not exceed $5,000.

You must have a valid email address.

The incident does not involve lost or stolen licence plates or stolen passports.

There is no suspect information (e.g., name, licence plate, photo). If you have a suspect, (e.g., name, licence plate, photo) contact Police at 905-825-4777.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the Region of Halton’s website: halton.ca/COVID19

