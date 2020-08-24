Halton Regional Police Services: Stations Re-opening

Ryan Anderson is a Constable with the Halton Regional Police Services. He is the media relations officer.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the Halton Regional Police Service closed its stations to the public for non-emergencies in an effort to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

We are pleased to inform the community that our stations will be open to the public as of August 24, 2020.

Two Oakville stations

Halton Regional Police Headquarters

2485 North Service Road West

2 District

95 Oak Walk Drive

A number of health measures will be in place at our locations to ensure the safety of members of the public, as well as the safety of our own members:

1. Sick? Stay Home. For all non-urgent matters, we ask that you please stay home if you are feeling unwell.

2. Wear a Mask. Masks or face coverings are mandatory in indoor public spaces in Halton. Some exemptions apply.

3. Keep a Gap. When you enter our stations, please abide by the floor stickers to ensure you are maintaining a safe distance from others.

4. Sanitize Hands. Upon entering our stations, please use hand sanitizer at the lobby dispenser. Use it again when you leave.

Collision Reporting

For collision reporting, individuals can continue to attend our 20 Division location at (95 Oak Walk Drive, Oakville) to make a report between the hours of 10am and 6pm, seven-days-a-week. Those individuals can expect to be asked a series of screening questions related to COVID-19 to ensure the safety of our members.

Record Checks

We strongly encourage residents to apply for record checks online. Available online record checks include Criminal Record Checks, Criminal Record and Judicial Matters Checks as well as Vulnerable Persons Checks.

Effective Monday, August 24, 2020, in-person record checks will be available at our headquarters, located at 2485 North Service Rd. W. (Oakville), from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

In-person record checks will no longer be offered at our District locations.

Freedom of Information Services

Our Freedom of Information Office is now open as of August 24, 2020.

Fingerprinting Services

Non-criminal fingerprinting is available at Halton Regional Police Service headquarters as of Monday, August 24, 2020, by appointment only.

In an Emergency

If you have an emergency, please dial 9-1-1. It is an emergency if someone’s immediate health, safety, or property is in immediate danger or there is a crime in progress. For non-emergencies, dial 905-825-4777.

Online Reporting

We have a number of online reporting tools available on our website. These tools can be used to report some crimes, or to report traffic concerns.

COVID-19 and Public Health

For public health information on COVID-19, please visit the Region of Halton’s website: halton.ca/COVID19.

Advertisement

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Halton Regional Police Service