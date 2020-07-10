Halton School Boards approve proposed 2020-2021 School Year Calendar

Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Both the Halton District School Board and the Halton Catholic District School Board trustees have approved their proposed 2020-2021 School Year Calendar.

At the July 9, 2020 Special Board meeting, Trustees of the Halton District School Board supported changes to the 2020-2021 School Year Calendar. The Ministry of Education requires all Ontario school boards to submit their 2020-2021 school year calendars by July 10, 2020 for final Ministry approval.

The proposed and approved School Calendars rarely change once they are approved by the boards. However, this year’s calendar remains tentative as changes will likely come based on the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Regular school schedules are likely to change as we get closer to Ontario’s anticipated start of classes.

The 2020-2021 School Year Calendar is aligned between Halton District and the Halton Catholic calendar. This is to consolidate resources on school bus transportation, which is shared between the school boards.

Should regular classes resume in September, the proposed 2020-2021 School Year Calendar allows you to prepare for when your children will be off.

2020-2021 School Year Calendar

Date Holiday Tuesday, September 1, 2020 to Thursday September 3, 2020 P.A. Day (Elementary & Secondary) Monday, September 7, 2020 Labour Day Tuesday, September 8, 2020 First day of Instruction (Elem/Sec) Monday, October 12, 2020 Thanksgiving Day Friday, November 27, 2020 P.A. Day (Elementary & Secondary) Friday, December 18, 2020 * Last Day of School before Winter Break December 21, 2020 to January 1, 2021 Winter Break Monday, January 4, 2021 School resumes (Elementary & Secondary) January 28 – February 3, 2021 Exams for Secondary Friday, February 5, 2021 P.A. Day (Elementary & Secondary) Monday, February 8, 2021 First day of Secondary Instruction for Semester 2 Monday, February 15, 2021 Family Day March 15 to 19, 2021 Spring Break Friday, April 2, 2021 Good Friday Monday, April 5, 2021 Easter Monday Friday, April 23, 2021 P.A. Day (Elementary & Secondary) Monday, May 24, 2021 Victoria Day Friday, June 4, 2021 P.A. Day for Elementary June 21 to 25, 2021 Exams for Secondary Monday, June 28, 2021 Last Day of Instruction for Secondary Tuesday, June 29, 2021 Last day of Instruction for Elementary AND P.A. Day for Secondary

The Ontario Ministry of Education provides final approval on the calendar. The Ministry’s final approval is expected to come later this month. A sample of last year’s final calendar can be seen here.

Please Note:

a * (star) designates students will be released from school 90 minutes before the traditional end of the school day.

