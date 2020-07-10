Halton School Boards approve proposed 2020-2021 School Year Calendar

By Tyler Collins
Both the Halton District School Board and the Halton Catholic District School Board trustees have approved their proposed 2020-2021 School Year Calendar.
At the July 9, 2020 Special Board meeting, Trustees of the Halton District School Board supported changes to the 2020-2021 School Year Calendar. The Ministry of Education requires all Ontario school boards to submit their 2020-2021 school year calendars by July 10, 2020 for final Ministry approval.
The proposed and approved School Calendars rarely change once they are approved by the boards. However, this year’s calendar remains tentative as changes will likely come based on the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Regular school schedules are likely to change as we get closer to Ontario’s anticipated start of classes.
The 2020-2021 School Year Calendar is aligned between Halton District and the Halton Catholic calendar. This is to consolidate resources on school bus transportation, which is shared between the school boards.
Should regular classes resume in September, the proposed 2020-2021 School Year Calendar allows you to prepare for when your children will be off.
|Date
|Holiday
|Tuesday, September 1, 2020 to Thursday September 3, 2020
|P.A. Day (Elementary & Secondary)
|Monday, September 7, 2020
|Labour Day
|Tuesday, September 8, 2020
|First day of Instruction (Elem/Sec)
|Monday, October 12, 2020
|Thanksgiving Day
|Friday, November 27, 2020
|P.A. Day (Elementary & Secondary)
|Friday, December 18, 2020 *
|Last Day of School before Winter Break
|December 21, 2020 to January 1, 2021
|Winter Break
|Monday, January 4, 2021
|School resumes (Elementary & Secondary)
|January 28 – February 3, 2021
|Exams for Secondary
|Friday, February 5, 2021
|P.A. Day (Elementary & Secondary)
|Monday, February 8, 2021
|First day of Secondary Instruction for Semester 2
|Monday, February 15, 2021
|Family Day
|March 15 to 19, 2021
|Spring Break
|Friday, April 2, 2021
|Good Friday
|Monday, April 5, 2021
|Easter Monday
|Friday, April 23, 2021
|P.A. Day (Elementary & Secondary)
|Monday, May 24, 2021
|Victoria Day
|Friday, June 4, 2021
|P.A. Day for Elementary
|June 21 to 25, 2021
|Exams for Secondary
|Monday, June 28, 2021
|Last Day of Instruction for Secondary
|Tuesday, June 29, 2021
|Last day of Instruction for Elementary
AND P.A. Day for Secondary
The Ontario Ministry of Education provides final approval on the calendar. The Ministry’s final approval is expected to come later this month. A sample of last year’s final calendar can be seen here.
