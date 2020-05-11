Halton will receive Funds for Vulnerable Populations

Advertisement

Today, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) announced a funding partnership with the Canadian Medical Association Foundation (CMAF), to provide direct support to vulnerable populations struggling with the impacts of COVID-19. Halton Region will be one of almost 70 recipients across the country to receive this funding.

The COVID-19 Community Response Fund for Vulnerable Populations will empower municipalities across Canada to better reach, protect and assist the most vulnerable, including those experiencing homelessness or grappling with mental health and substance use challenges.

“On behalf of Regional Council, I would like to thank FCM and the CMAF for this critical investment in our community which will enable us to further assist vulnerable residents in Halton,” said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. “I would also like to thank Halton’s FCM Board Member, Regional Councillor Rory Nisan for his dedication and hard work on behalf of our Region at the FCM Board table in the advocacy efforts with the Federal Government.”

With a $10 million donation from CMAF, eligible cities and communities will receive funding to identify and target urgent local responses to COVID-19 that improve the health and well-being of vulnerable populations. This will complement funding provided through federal homelessness programs, allowing municipalities to target additional needs and improve the resiliency of efforts to support vulnerable populations through the pandemic.

“This is an excellent investment in Halton”, said Regional Councillor and FCM Board Member Rory Nisan. “Municipalities have been working hard to protect and assist residents during the pandemic. At the local level, we see first-hand how vulnerable populations have been hit hardest and this funding will provide additional help to those that need it most.”

The FCM is the national voice of nearly 2,000 local governments representing more than 90 per cent of Canadians. The Canadian Medical Association Foundation (CMAF) provides impactful, charitable giving to further excellence in health care, aligning to the Canadian Medical Association’s vision for a healthy population and vibrant medical profession. For more information on the initiative, please visit: COVID-19 Community Response Fund for Vulnerable Populations.

Halton Region advocates to the Federal and Provincial Governments on a number of priority issues that are important to the Halton community and works in partnership with FCM and the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) on advancing prominent policy and funding issues. Halton Region’s FCM Board Member is Councillor Rory Nisan and FCM Committee Member is Councillor Clark Somerville. For more information on Halton’s advocacy issues and initiatives, please visit halton.ca.

