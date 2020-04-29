#HaltonGives is one of 40 community campaigns across the country rallying Canadians to do some good on #GivingTuesdayNow

#GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. Building on that spirit, #GivingTuesdayNow is a global day of giving and unity, set to take place on May 5, 2020, as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and charities around the world. It’s a day when we can all come together and give back in all ways, no matter who – or where we are!

Together, we will take action on behalf of first responders, as well as the world’s other – often forgotten – frontline workers: the non-profits and community organizations that feed, house, educate, and nurture people and communities impacted by the global pandemic.

#GivingTuesdayNow is intended to inspire giving and generosity in all its forms – no act is too small!

Here are some ideas for how you can participate:

Support healthcare workers by donating supplies, advocating for them, and staying home.

Give to your favourite cause or a fundraiser to help those in need – no amount is too little and the charities we love need our support.

Help out small businesses by buying gift cards or writing an online review.

Combat loneliness by reaching out to a neighbour, relative, seniors or friends.

Help spread the word about giving and generosity and announce your participation in #GivingTuesdayNow to your networks!

Our local charities and non-profits continue to support the Halton region and our vulnerable populations during this challenging time.

Here are some examples:

HIEC has strategically pivoted their programs to inspire young people to keep imagining their future s, planning for tomorrow, and making informed career decisions. With the launch of the HIEC Virtual Career Lab, their goal is to support educators, parents and students participating in Ontario’s at home learning program by starting and keeping career conversations going. Visit www.hiec.on.ca for more information.

has strategically pivoted their programs to inspire young people to keep imagining their future s, planning for tomorrow, and making informed career decisions. With the launch of the HIEC Virtual Career Lab, their goal is to support educators, parents and students participating in Ontario’s at home learning program by starting and keeping career conversations going. Visit www.hiec.on.ca for more information. The MCRC Infant Food Bank is encouraging the community to donate online to keep supporting over 100 babies during this difficult time. Show your support at https://mcrc.on.ca/infantfoodbank/.

is encouraging the community to donate online to keep supporting over 100 babies during this difficult time. Show your support at https://mcrc.on.ca/infantfoodbank/. To meet the increasing demand for fresh and nutritious food in Halton, Food for Life is pleased to announce that until May 31st every dollar donated will be matched up to $150,000, thanks to the generous support of the Sprott and Peter Gilgan Foundations. Donating shows your support and dedication to your community and neighbours who rely on Food for Life to feed their families and ensuring those isolated are getting access to fresh food. Visit www.foodforlife.ca.

About Halton Gives (#HaltonGives)

Halton Gives is a civic movement participating in the global GivingTuesday initiative. Our goal is to engage the Halton community in supporting (and celebrating!) the work of the amazing charities and non-profits that support the Halton region.

About GivingTuesday (#GivingTuesdayCA)

GivingTuesday is a movement to celebrate giving of all kinds, celebrated on the Tuesday after Black Friday and Cyber Monday; this year it falls on December 1st, 2020. The movement was launched in Canada in 2013 by GIV3 and CanadaHelps.org and founded in the US in 2012 by 92nd Street Y in partnership with the UN Foundation.

For this year only, #GivingTuesdayNow is set to take place on May 5th, 2020 as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

To learn more about how to get involved or to view a full list of GivingTuesday partners, please visit GivingTuesday.ca.

