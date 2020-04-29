By K Curry
Wednesday, April 29, 2020 10:15 am
#HaltonGives is one of 40 community campaigns across the country rallying Canadians to do some good on #GivingTuesdayNow.
#GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. Building on that spirit, #GivingTuesdayNow is a global day of giving and unity, set to take place on May 5, 2020, as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and charities around the world. It’s a day when we can all come together and give back in all ways, no matter who – or where we are!
Together, we will take action on behalf of first responders, as well as the world’s other – often forgotten – frontline workers: the non-profits and community organizations that feed, house, educate, and nurture people and communities impacted by the global pandemic.
Here are some ideas for how you can participate:
Our local charities and non-profits continue to support the Halton region and our vulnerable populations during this challenging time.
Here are some examples:
Halton Gives is a civic movement participating in the global GivingTuesday initiative. Our goal is to engage the Halton community in supporting (and celebrating!) the work of the amazing charities and non-profits that support the Halton region.
GivingTuesday is a movement to celebrate giving of all kinds, celebrated on the Tuesday after Black Friday and Cyber Monday; this year it falls on December 1st, 2020. The movement was launched in Canada in 2013 by GIV3 and CanadaHelps.org and founded in the US in 2012 by 92nd Street Y in partnership with the UN Foundation.
For this year only, #GivingTuesdayNow is set to take place on May 5th, 2020 as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.
To learn more about how to get involved or to view a full list of GivingTuesday partners, please visit GivingTuesday.ca.
