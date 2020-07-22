Halton’s mandatory mask by-law now in effect

As of today, Wednesday July 22, 2020, Halton’s new by-law 47-20 takes immediate effect in both Oakville and throughout the region. The by-law mandates wearing a face covering or non-medical mask in most enclosed public places is now mandatory.

Halton Regional Council approved the new by-law on Wednesday July 15. Oakville had previously announced it would create a town by-law mandating masks in public if Halton’s had not been approved.

Gary Carr, Halton Regional Chair, explained the decision. “This is an important next step for our community as we continue to fight COVID-19,” said Carr. “I’m confident that we’ll continue to work together as we reopen our economy and community in the safest way possible.”

Oakville News has a breakdown of the exemptions and new rules regarding Halton’s new mandatory mask by-law.

“Wearing a non-medical mask or face covering in certain enclosed public places is an additional measure we can all take to keep each other safe,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton’s Medical Officer of Health.

“I also encourage everyone to wear a mask in all scenarios where physical distancing is a challenge. Remember that wearing a mask does not replace other important health measures such as frequent hand washing, physically distancing with those outside your social circle and staying home when you are sick.”

Questions regarding the by-law can be answered on Halton’s website or by calling 311. A full copy of the new by-law can be read at this link.

The by-law will remain in effect until revoked at 11:59 p.m. November 30, 2020 unless extended by regional council.

