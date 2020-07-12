Hate Motivated Assault in Oakville – a local man arrested

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Halton Regional Police responded to a call about a hate motivated assault that took place around 2:30 PM on Saturday afternoon (July 11, 2020) in Oakville, Ontario. The victim of the assault suffered minor injuries as a result of the assault, and the suspected perpetrator was arrested. The assault took place in the area of Cornwall Road and Trafalgar Road.

According to numerous witnesses along with the victim, they noticed that a man was crouching down by the victim’s vehicle. When the victim, a visible minority, asked the man what he was doing, the man allegedly started yelling numerous racial slurs and began the assault.

The suspect actively resisted a Halton Regional Police officer prior to being arrested. The arresting officer was not injured.

The suspect is a 34 year-old man from Oakville. He has been charged with the following offences:

Assault, Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest and Cause Disturbance

The accused was released from custody with a court date

How to provide a witness statement

Anyone with information with regards to this hate motivated assault is asked to contact the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 extension 2216. You can anonymously submit tips to Halton Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca. Presumption of Innocence Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law. Due to the presumption of innocence Oakville News does not published the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website; however, in these types of crimes the person is not named in order to protect the identity of the victim..

Tags:

Assault, Cornwall Road, Halton Regional Police, Hate Crime, Trafalgar Road