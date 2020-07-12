fbpx

Hate Motivated Assault in Oakville – a local man arrested

Sunday, July 12, 2020 11:15 am

Photo credit: © OpenStreetMap contributors CC BY-SA

Halton Regional Police responded to a call about a hate motivated assault that took place around 2:30 PM on Saturday afternoon (July 11, 2020) in Oakville, Ontario. The victim of the assault suffered minor injuries as a result of the assault, and the suspected perpetrator was arrested.  The assault took place in the area of Cornwall Road and Trafalgar Road.

Click for detailed map © OpenStreetMap contributors CC BY-SA

According to numerous witnesses along with the victim, they noticed that a man was crouching down by the victim’s vehicle. When the victim, a visible minority, asked the man what he was doing, the man allegedly started yelling numerous racial slurs and began the assault.

The suspect actively resisted a Halton Regional Police officer prior to being arrested. The arresting officer was not injured.

The suspect is a 34 year-old man from Oakville. He has been charged with the following offences:

  • Assault, Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest and Cause Disturbance
  • The accused was released from custody with a court date

How to provide a witness statement

Anyone with information with regards to this hate motivated assault is asked to contact the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 extension 2216. You can anonymously submit tips to Halton Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Presumption of Innocence

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law. Due to the presumption of innocence Oakville News does not published the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website; however, in these types of crimes the person is not named in order to protect the identity of the victim..

