Hate motivated graffiti found in North-West Oakville

There have now been two hate motivated Graffiti incidents in the community of Palermo, and to say the Mayor isn’t happy would be an understatement. He released a statement condemning the acts and apologizing to the residents who were affected.

“Our community is revolted by the racist message,” stated the Oakville Mayor Rob Burton on Monday, June 29th.

“I apologize on behalf of our community to the families who were made to feel unsafe or unwelcome in their own community. Town Council and Oakville residents and I stand with our black community for the inclusive, diverse, and equitable community we are all working for,” continued Burton.

Hate motivated graffiti incidents

Both incidents happened in the Palermo community which is located in the North-West section of Oakville. They happened within a block of each other.

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

The first incident of graffiti occurred on the sidewalk at the intersection of Liptay Avenue and Colonel William Parkway.

Sunday, June 28, 2020

The second incident occurred on the sidewalk on Sikpton Lane. This time the perpetrators used chalk to create the graffiti. During this incident, 4 males in their late teens or early 20’s were observed walking on Skipton Lane and are believed to be involved in the incident.

Description of Suspects

Suspect 1 wore a red hoodie style sweater.

Suspect 2 wore dark shorts and a dark t-shirt

Suspect 3 wore a light coloured sweater or jacket and dark pants.

Suspect 4 wore dark coloured clothing.

Due to the nature of the graffiti this is being investigated as a hate motivated incident. The Halton Regional Police will not release the details of the graffiti in order not to propagate the intended hateful message.

If you were in the vicinity of these incidents and have knowledge (including security camera footage) that may help, please contact Detective Constable Samantha Coysh of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2245

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit tips to Halton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

