HCDSB Awards the 2020 Governor General Bronze Medal

Saturday, July 4, 2020 11:30 am  ·  0 Comments

The Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) is announcing this year’s recipients of the Governor General Bronze Medal. The prize is awarded to the graduating student with the highest average from each secondary school.

Final marks received in all Grade 11 and 12 courses listed on each student’s official transcript comprise the final average. As a result, the calculations are by transcripts the Ministry of Education issues for students.

Governor General's Academic Bronze Medal

“The Governor General award is a testament to the dedication and commitment to academic excellence demonstrated in each of our award recipients,” says Pat Daly, Director of Education for HCDSB. “We wish our students continued success as they fulfill their God-given potential and embark on their post-secondary journey.”

Lord Dufferin, Canada’s third Governor General after confederation, created the Academic Medals in 1873 to encourage excellence across the nation. The Governor General’s Academic Medals, however, recognize the academic achievements of students across Canada. In addition, the prize has been awarded annually for nearly 140 years.

Governor General Bronze Medal Winners in Oakville

Not all awards are for Oakville schools. Therefore, Oakville has three winners this year.

First, Christopher Chung is the recipient for Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School. He graduates with a 97.40% average.

Christoper Chung, Holy Trinity Recipient

Next, Diego Andres Johnson is the recipient for St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary School. He graduates with a 97.69% average.

Diego Andres Johnson, St. Ignatius recipient

Finally, Louis Seewong Park is the recipient for St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School. He graduates with a 97.16% average.

Louis Seewong Park – St. Thomas Aquinas recipient

All Oakville winners achieved an average above 97%. That’s also higher than the board average. But there are six other recipients in Halton Region. A list of all winners in the HCDSB can be read online here.

Congratulations to all the Oakville winners! For more information and a list of recipients, please visit www.gg.ca.

