HDSB announces Oakville’s 2020 Students of Excellence

The Halton District School Board (HDSB) announced their 2020 Students of Excellence. One recipient is chosen from each school from all cities across the board, including 33 from Oakville.

Elementary and secondary schools in the HDSB nominate one graduating student per school each year. Nominations for these outstanding students cite various qualities of character and citizenship.

Some of these qualifying qualities include:

integrity

honesty

striving for excellence

positive attitude

empathy

community involvement

athleticism

inclusivity

Students can receive this award once in their academic career. The Halton Catholic District School Board also awards similar prizes.

Here are the 2020 Students of Excellence from HSDB schools in Oakville.

Secondary School Student of Excellence Recipients

These are the six students chosen from Oakville’s secondary schools. All of this year’s winners are in grade 12. Each school also provides a statement outlining the accomplishments and contributions to the community for each 2020 student of excellence winner.

Andrei Adam – Abbey Park High School

Andrei is an outstanding student. He has been an honour roll recipient in national and international math competitions, is co-President of the Model United Nations (MUN) team and won five ”Best Delegate” awards at MUN competitions. He is captain of the Basketball and Volleyball teams and has received numerous athletic awards. Andrei has shown leadership by assuming the role of Regional Director for the HDSB’s Student Senate and representing the school on numerous political youth councils.

Additionally, Adam has taken action on the climate crisis by publishing articles in local and national newspapers and successfully advocating for Oakville to declare a climate change emergency. Andrei led the organization of Halton’s only TEDx conference for youth, providing a platform for students to share their ideas with the local and global community.

Finally, Andrei Adam is the founder of a tutoring company, which provides meaningful employment to student-tutors and supports the learning needs of children of all ages.

Lauren Fong – Iroquois Ridge High School

Lauren Fong is an outstanding student who has excellent academic grades and is involved in the school and her community.

In school, she created a website for her peers to use as a resource to assist them in their studies. She is president of Model UN, involved in Student Vote, Junior Achievement, and French club.

Fong’s community involvement is varied including hours volunteering at the local hospital. Her co-op employer summed up her experience with the following comment, “Lauren has gone above and beyond our expectations.”

Lauren Fong has always exhibited dedication and commitment in all aspects of her life.

Dorian Knight – T.A. Blakelock High School

An outstanding leader! Dorian Knight contributes to all aspects of life at T.A. Blakelock and is an amazing ambassador in and out of the school.

Knight is recognized by staff, students and the community for his academic excellence, commitment to the music program and student leadership.

Dorian Knight has been involved in student government during his entire high school experience.

Abduljawad Kourabi – White Oaks Secondary School

A.J. (Abduljawad) Kourabi came to White Oaks in Grade 10 as a newcomer to Canada. Academically he has excelled in all his courses.

As President of the Model UN he won best delegate in southern Ontario and placed first in the Muslim Inter-Scholastic National Science Fair Competition. He has participated in the WOSS Law & Mock Trial championship and on the WOSS Soccer team. He volunteered at the Oakville Soccer Club, Oakville Public Library, Halton Regional Police Service , and the Canadian Cancer Society.

A class leader A.J. Kourabi was always helping other students. Kourabi is forthright, humble, mature and genuine.

Urmi Sheth – Oakville Trafalgar High School

Urmi Sheth exemplifies all the qualities of an exceptionally remarkable student.

Continually she achieves high academic standings by showing innovation, initiative, creativity and a genuine love of learning. As president of HOSA, debate, and Model UN, as well as Chair for the Relay for Life Committee, she leads by example and is a strong role model for her peers. Acting as a mentor, she went out of her way to make Oakville Trafalgar High School an enriching, engaging place for everyone. Sheth is a strong advocate in the Oakville community where she volunteers at Trillium Health Partners, the YMCA, and at Relay for Life events.

Despite all of her achievements and successes, Urmi Sheth remains incredibly humble, focused, and determined to contribute to the world around her.

Kavya Sony – Garth Webb Secondary School

Kavya Sony is a truly unique and bright student who achieves mastery in all subject areas .

She demonstrates proficiency in both her academic studies, and pursuit of her passion for Robotics. As the captain of the Garth Webb Robotics team, Sony solidifies the trifecta of competencies as Garth Webb’s adept and ever capable leader.

Kavya Sony has ensured the success of our program and empowered every team member along the way.

Elementary Student of Excellence recipients

These are the twenty-seven students chosen from Oakville’s elementary schools. Every school has provided a statement outlining the accomplishments and contributions to the community for each 2020 Student of Excellence recipients.

Aya Alhasany – W. H. Morden Public School

Aya Alhasany is a model student who demonstrates excellence in academics, social-emotional well-being, and positive outlook. She is highly involved in extracurricular activities in the school and her community.

Alhasany Alhasany is well-liked and respected by her peers as well as adults.

Neve Anderson – Falgarwood Public School

Neve Anderson is a natural leader who is patient and kind, and well respected by her peers. She puts forth a determined effort in all endeavours including her academic and extracurricular activities.

Anderson is an influential member of Falgarwood’s Me to We Club, Eco Club, Student Voice and is our Student Senate Representative.

In these leadership roles, Neve Anderson consistently fosters a positive community within the school as she goes out of her way to make others feel welcome and safe.

Gemma Bassett – Captain R. Wilson Public School

Gemma Bassett demonstrates excellence in all aspects of school life.

As a member of the Leadership Council, Bassett demonstrates her school spirit and leadership skills and goes out of her way to help those around her. She participates in the school’s Helping Stars club which is a community outreach committee, co-leads the school’s Junior French club, a member of the school’s Concert band, soccer team.

Gemma Bassett also assists the volleyball and basketball coaches and teams.

Hannah Baung – Munn’s Public School

Hannah Baung is an enthusiastic student who not only excels in her academic pursuits but also demonstrates a heartfelt dedication to serving the school community.

As a respected leader in both Jazz and Concert Bands she mentors peers by sharing her musical expertise. As a member of the Social Justice Club, Baung cultivates an environment of equity and inclusion.

Hannah Baung consistently strives for excellence in her studies and shares her genuine passion for learning.

Kabir Bedi – Joshua Creek Public School

Kabir Bedi has consistently achieved excellence in academics, athletics and music.

He is a Lead Housemate, and was instrumental in starting student parliament this year. Kabir also became Joshua Creek’s Student Senator.

Kabir Bedi is engaged and polite while maintaining healthy and positive relationships with peers and staff.

Nicole Boose – Brookdale Public School

Nicole Boose exemplifies a number of qualities that make her a worthy Student Excellence recipient.

She is active in all parts of school life. She is involved outside of school with softball, umpiring, horse riding and competitive skiing.

Nicole Boose sets and maintains very high standards in academic and student leadership and is respected by her teachers and peers.

Heather Brown – New Central Public School

Heather Brown is a compassionate and thoughtful student whose honesty, integrity, and kindness towards others makes her a trusted and powerful leader within the school.

She is dedicated to all her endeavours, both academic and extra-curricular.

Brown is always eager to help and support school initiatives. As a result, Heather is held in high regard by peers and staff. Heather is actively involved in a variety of extracurricular activities, and through her respectful involvement and leadership.

Heather Brown is a true role model for her peers.

Junaiya Bunn – E.J. James Public School

Junaiya Bunn is an outstanding individual academically, a leader in the school and an excellent role model. She shares her passion for learning, and school involvement, with younger students. As a student leader, Junaiya is not only reliable, but proactive in bringing her peers together to get jobs done.

Through her passion for leadership, Junaiya Bunn has demonstrated her ability to collaborate with her peers to build inclusiveness in the E. J. James PS community.

Vivaan Chhabra – Sunningdale Public School

Vivaan Chhabra has demonstrated outstanding leadership in many aspects of school life.

He is a kind, well respected, caring and empathetic individual who goes above and beyond to support his peers.

Vivaan Chhabra’s contributions have made Sunningdale Public School a better place for everyone.

Emily Chen – James W. Hill Public School

Emily Chen is an enthusiastic learner who enjoys challenges, works diligently and is always determined to do her best.

She is respectful towards others and is a born leader as demonstrated by her role as JWH’s Eco Minister.

Emily Chen is a well-rounded student who demonstrates excellence in all that she does without seeking recognition.

Ian Dittrich – West Oak Public School

Ian Dittrich is an outstanding student, a creative thinker, and always pushing himself to go over and above on assignments.

He has participated in the Caribou Math contest and readily accepts feedback on how he can improve his work.

Ian Dittrich is able to work with all students as he is kind, helpful and positive. He is a role model for all his peers. Ian is a willing participant in many West Oak initiatives: Announcement Team, Student Advisory Council, and the school musical The Wizard of Oz.

Dittrich is not afraid to be genuine and true to himself. He played guitar for his class and sang a solo at the intermediate dance. Ian Dittich is also a trusted babysitter who watches children for families who are attending evening events at West Oak.

Adam Feltmate – Maple Grove Public School

Adam Feltmate is a very kind student. He is involved in many extracurricular events at school and demonstrates tremendous leadership abilities.

Feltmate is extremely helpful and will often look for ways that he can assist students and staff throughout his school day. He participates in intramurals and leads by example.

Adam Feltmate is dedicated to his academic success and regularly looks for innovative ways to extend his learning.

Kathryn Finch – Sheridan Public School

Kathryn Finch is a student who has fully embraced the additional leadership opportunities available in her final year at Sheridan.

She is a friendly and caring student leader who delivers pizza and milk, reads morning announcements, and helps staff members in the library and office during nutrition breaks.

Finch cares deeply about the environment and was eager to participate in the Grade 5 climate strike on September 27 and attend the Eco-League Youth Forum as a school rep.

Also Kathryn Finch is a talented athlete who sets personal goals and celebrates the successes of her teammates. Kathryn is a member of school choir, had a role in two holiday musicals and is a voracious reader.

Kathryn Finch is a wonderful example of the qualities we encourage students to develop throughout their time at Sheridan Public School.

Jack Guillemette – Pilgrim Wood Public School

Throughout this time at Pilgrim Wood, Jack Guillemette has displayed high levels of leadership throughout the school, student parliament, Oak club, concert band and athletics.

He has an extremely positive attitude and has the ability to foster the same within his peer group.

Guillemette has taken on many projects to better his school community, neighbourhood and the greater world including a student initiative focused on bringing sanitation solutions to third world countries. He’s also played a major leadership role in Pilgrim Wood’s ECO-conference where the goal was to connect the community and inspire others to live sustainably.

Jack Guillemette has been a model student and a role model for his classmates, teachers and community.

Claire Jung – Forest Trail Public School

Claire Jung has exemplified excellence in academics, leadership, music and athletics throughout her time at Forest Trail.

As our Student Senate Representative, Student Parliament Co-Prime Minister and member of our Me to We Club, she shows an impressive commitment to our school and the community at large.

Jung embraces and excels in our Forest Trail’s music and art programs, and math contests. s

Claire Jung demonstrates excellent sportsmanship in athletics and kindness and respect for others in all that she does.

Roland Kaluzny – Montclair Public School

Roland Kaluzny is a considerate and kind student who leads by example. He sets high academic standards for himself and puts forth his best effort with tasks and especially perseveres through challenging ones.

Kaluzny participates in a variety of extra curriculars such as Concert Band, Rock Band and Student Parliament. His empathy, dedication and positive attitude truly embody Excellence.

Roland Kaluzny is well regarded by students and staff.

Spruha Khadilkar – Eastview Public School

Spruha Khadilkar is a kind, hardworking, and excellent student. She is self-motivated and continually looks for ways to go above and beyond in her work.

Khadilkar is that student who can be trusted to help with any task and puts her best effort in everything she tackles.

Perhaps one of the highest compliments that can be paid to Spruha Khadilkar is that she does the right thing when no one is watching – she is genuine.

Kuba Klis – Pine Grove Public School

Kuba Klis’ infectious smile, enthusiastic attitude, and genuine caring and inclusive nature positively influences the school climate every day.

He is a respectful, self-motivated and self-directed learner who always puts forth his best effort. Even when faced with challenges, he perseveres with dedication and unwavering positivity.

As a member of the GSA and Instrumental Band, and as a Pizza Day volunteer, Kuba Klis shows commitment and leadership outside of the classroom as well.

Kirsten Liu – Emily Carr Public School

Kirsten Liu is highly involved in extracurriculars within the school.

She is diligent and hard-working. All of Lui’s academic work at Emily Carr has met an extremely high standard of student excellence.

Kirsten Liu is a wonderful role model for our younger students and she is compassionate, humble and kind.

Mahiya Majeed – Abbey Lane Public School

Mahiya Majeed contributes greatly to the Abbey Lane learning community through her pursuit of excellence in academics, sports teams, office announcer, Kindie helper, WE Schools, Open Arms, Eco Club, Culture Club, School Band, assembly MC, office helper among others.

Majeed is someone who consistently conducts herself as a role-model to younger students and peers recognize her as someone they can trust and someone who shows kindness, caring and compassion to everyone.

Makenzie Nelson – River Oaks Public School

Makenzie Nelson strives for excellence in everything she does; academically she is constantly setting personal goals to challenge herself further, her learning skills are exceptional, showing definitively every quality an upstanding young woman should possess. Nelson is a fantastic teammate, invariably supporting and guiding her peers.

Makenzie Nelson is a strong role-model for whom others emulate because she consistently demonstrates tenacity, compassion and a positive attitude, while encouraging and mentoring our younger student athletes.

Saleena Qureshi – Post’s Corners Public School

Saleena Qureshi is kind, empathetic and has a great attitude towards learning and growing.

She is active in the school community, often dedicating her breaks to participating in school clubs, intramurals, teams, concert band. Qureshi is a reliable library helper, office helper, morning announcement maker and as being a member of the Community Committee and Spirit Committee.

Saleena is a student who will push herself to exceed expectations, and holds herself to a high standard, and does this with a smile. While also being a strong student academically, who sets high goals for herself, she is an excellent writer and artist and a natural leader.

Saleena Qureshi is well-liked and respected by her peers. She is a valuable member of Post’s Corners and the decision to nominate her was both quick and unanimous.

Jessica Richardson – Heritage Glen Public School

Jessica Richardson is a model student citizen who demonstrates positive leadership in the school community through her participation in cross country, track and field, math contests, breakfast club, and soccer.

Richardson demonstrates quiet confidence which is respected among her peers and teachers.

Jessica Richardson continues to submit academic work that is of the utmost quality and continues to strive for excellence.

Anissa Sanatgar – Palermo Public School

Anissa Sanatgar exemplifies personal initiative, dedication and a will to succeed.

She is a leader, an artist, an athlete, a humanitarian and a role model for her peers and fellow students at Palermo. She is an active member of many extracurricular activities such as in the arts (Photoclub, Band) and sports (Cross Country, Soccer, Palermo Pacer) and participated in Canadian Legion Literary Remembrance Day contest and Debate Club and she is a vital part of the We Are Palermo group.

Anissa Sanatgar’s genuine love of learning allowed her to earn top marks while completing the French Immersion Program at Palermo.

Mariia Tepliakova – Oakwood Public School

Mariia Tepliakova maintains an exemplary academic level and is a consistent source of thoughtful and insightful input.

She gives up her own time to help other students with their work to ensure they are feeling successful. Mariia keeps an open mind when working with others, maintains a positive outlook and treats all peers and adults with respect.

Mariia Tepliakova leads by example with her calm and quiet demeanour and is a positive role model for everyone.

Robyn Wong – Gladys Speers Public School

Robyn Wong is a self-directed learner who leads others by example.

She demonstrates excellent learning skills, and Wong contributes to the school through her tremendous involvement in extracurriculars.

Robyn Wong most notable membership is with the school’s Eco-Speer-it Team.

Thomas Zhao – Oodenawi Public School

Thomas Zhao goes above and beyond and he consistently puts forth his best effort in all subject areas, resulting in achievement well above grade level expectations.

He has shown excellent leadership through his involvement in Me to We, Concert and Jazz Band, Vex EDR, Cross Country, Terry Fox Committee, and GSA. Thomas is always willing to assist his peers when they are experiencing difficulties.

Thomas Zhao’s sense of good citizenship is demonstrated daily, through interactions with classmates and teachers, as well as his kindness and patience shown towards his Grade 3 reading buddies.

All of the winners in Halton can be seen online here.

Congratulations to all of the Halton District School Board’s 2020 Students of Excellence recipients!

