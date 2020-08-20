HDSB revises School Reopening Plan – new intent to return date announced

Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

The Halton District School Board is done revising its School Reopening Plan for September 2020.

The most important announcement is the new date where parents must submit their intent for students to return this school year is this Sunday, August 23rd at 4:00 p.m. EST.

Sunday’s new deadline is an extension from this past Monday, August 17th’s original deadline. Today’s announcement give parents just over 72 hours to make their decision about enrolment this fall.

This is the second revision to the plan since Minister of Education Stephen Lecce outlined school reopenings in July. (It’s also Halton’s second update this month.)

A notice from the board reads: “At yesterday’s (August 19) Special Board meeting, revisions to the Reopening Schools Plan were shared with Trustees.”

“The HDSB’s Reopening Schools Plan was revised in light of the announcement by the Minister of Education on Thursday, August 13. The deadline for completing the Intent to Return survey was also extended.”

“We encourage parents/guardians to review our new information before completing the Intent to Return survey by the new deadline of Sunday, August 23 at 4 p.m.”

Revisions to the School Reopening Plan

The full revision to the board’s plan is available to read here.

HDSB is asking all families, regardless if they are attending in-person classes or not, to complete the survey. It also includes the Daily Self-Assessment Acknowledgement required to be completed before attending school, and the Intent to use Transportation (if eligible).

A virtual event will be held by the HDSB on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. The event will feature Halton Region Public Health and senior HDSB staff also to help answer questions from families. Details about event access will be available next week.

Learn more about the school reopening plan and intent to return survey on Halton’s website here.

