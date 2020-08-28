HDSB will delay reopening all schools in board by one week

Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Advertisement

The Halton District School Board emailed parents saying they will delay reopening all schools in HDSB by one week. The delay applies to both elementary and secondary school students.

The new first day for both in-person and online classes will be Monday, September 14, 2020. Initially, school was scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

The delay allows additional time for logistic planning for schools to reopen during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. New plans are based on new information from health experts and the provincial government.

HDSB plans to have elementary students choosing to attend in-person class, however, come to school before class starts. This is so they can become familiar with the new health and safety protocols. Possible dates for this event are Thursday or Friday September 10 or 11, 2020.

There will also be an orientation for high school students for both in-person and online schooling, before Sept. 14. Details are expected to come in another email next week.

For those attending in-person classes, masks or face coverings are mandatory for all Grade 1 – 12 students. Kindergarten students will not need to wear masks or face coverings.

Next week HDSB plans to release videos about reopening schools that outline the new health and safety routines and protocols.

On a separate topic in the same email, HDSB is warning parents about “possible significant delays” to bus routes. They claim the delays are due to a lack of trained drivers and new cleaning protocols.

Learn more about Halton and the HDSB’s delay reopening all schools on their website. Updates on their online plan will be made over the next few days to reflect recent announcements and changes.

Halton Catholic District School Board

At the time of this release (Friday August 28th at 11:30 AM) the Halton Catholic District School Board website indicates their school will re-open for elementary and secondary students on September 8, 2020.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

coronavirus, Eductation, Halton District School Board, Halton Region, HDSB, News, Reopening, Schools, September 2020, Town of Oakville