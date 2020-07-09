Heat and Air Quality Warnings in Effect for Oakville

Thomas Desormeaux is a reporter and writer who lives close to the border of Oakville and Mississauga. He has lived in the GTA for his entire life and is interested in global events, politics and government. follow on twitter @TommyDesormeaux

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Southern Ontario this morning. This includes Halton Region. “A prolonged period of hot weather will continue for the rest of the week,” it says.

Heat Warning

Heat warnings are issued when temperatures exceed 30 degrees celsius or the Humidex reaches a value of 40.

The current forecast for Oakville is a sunny 35 degrees everywhere but near the lake. The Humidex sits at 42 and the UV index is classified as very high.

This means risk for people spending long periods of time outdoors exercising or being exposed to the sun. The high temperatures will likely continue until Sunday. It will likely cool down each day overnight, when temperatures are expected to hover around 20 degrees celsius.

The government of Canada warns this hot weather will lead to elevated risk for children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses.

Symptoms of Heat Illness

Swelling

Rash

Cramps

Fainting

Heat exhaustion

Heat Stroke

Worsening health conditions

Air Quality Statement

The high heat has also led to worse air quality in Halton and Peel Regions. A “special air quality statement” was issued this morning, warning of “ground-level ozone concentrations.”

Children and the elderly, as well as anyone experiencing lung or heart conditions, are encouraged to reconsider any “strenuous outdoor activities” until the heat and air warnings expire.

airhealth.ca provides valuable tips on staying safe during periods of bad air quality.

Avoid if possible

Outdoor exercise

Strenuous work outdoors

Leaving people or animals in parked cars

stay hydrated

stay cool and out of the sun

monitor your symptoms

stay in contact with at-risk family members

dress for the weather

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

air quality warning, Environment Canada, Health, Heat Warning, Oakville, Summer, thomas desormeaux