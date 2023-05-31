Heat Warning in Oakville: June 1-2, 2023

× Expand Pexels Heat Warning

Environment Canada is advising Oakville and Halton residents of a near-certain two-day heat event beginning tomorrow, Thursday, June 1 into Friday, June 2, 2023.

The weather advisory notes that minimum temperatures will reach 20 degrees celsius, while maximum temperatures over the next 48 hours could reach as high as 32 degrees.

"Daytime high temperatures are expected to be near 30 degrees Celsius today through Friday," reads the Environment Canada statement.

Extreme heat affects everyone. Remember to drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors. These groups should exercise greater caution.

Overnight low temperatures tonight are expected to be near 15 degrees celsius, which is below heat warning criteria. Overnight temperatures Thursday night are expected to be in the high teens, providing little relief from the heat. Cooler temperatures are expected to return on Saturday.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, you can send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm. More information about the heat warning can be found online here.