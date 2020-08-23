Heat Warning issued for Oakville from Sunday to Monday

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

The latest heat warning for Oakville, Ontario was issued by Environment Canada on Sunday morning at 4:38 AM. The hot and humid air settles into the area by this afternoon (Sunday, August 23) and moves out early Tuesday (August 25) morning.

Heat warnings are issued when day time temperatures exceed 30, yet it feels like the high 30’s because of the humidity; and overnight the high humidity continues with temperatures above 20.

Sunday, August 23 forecast

By mid- afternoon the temperature hits 31 and feels like 38. There is a risk of thunderstorms during the late afternoon and into the early evening. By midnight the temperature is expected to drop to 21 but it will feel like 25.

Monday, August 24 forecast

The sun will be out in the morning, and it will be a muggy 25. By mid-afternoon the temperature will again reach into the low 30’s and feel like it’s in the high 30’s. There is the potential of thunderstorms during the late afternoon which are expected to last into the late evening.

Tuesday, August 25 forecast

The potential for thunderstorms continue into early Tuesday morning. Humidity levels will drop with the day’s high expected to reach 29 but feel like 34.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness:

Swelling

Rash

Cramps

Fainting

Heat exhaustion

Heat stroke

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.