Heat Warning in Oakville: July 26-28, 2023

Environment Canada is advising Oakville and Halton residents of a near-certain three-day heat event beginning today, Wednesday, July 26 until this coming Friday, July 28, 2023.

The weather advisory notes that average temperatures will average just above 30 degrees celsius in Oakville. Maximum temperatures over the next 72 hours, meanwhile, could reach as high as 40 degrees.

"Hot and humid conditions expected Wednesday through Friday," reads the Environment Canada statement. Friday, July 28 in particular "is expected to be extremely hot with humidex values reaching 40 for many areas."

"Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius. Thursday, while slightly cooler, will be very humid with humidex values in the upper thirties. Minimum temperatures in the low twenties will provide little relief from the heat."

Extreme heat affects everyone. Remember to drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Environment Canada is advising locals to watch for common effects of heat illness, including but not limited to:

Swelling

Rashes

Cramps

Fainting

Heat exhaustion

Heat stroke

Worsening of other health conditions

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors. These groups should exercise greater caution.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

Cooler temperatures are expected to return on Saturday. Local areas near the lake, meanwhile, can expect to remain cooler than areas inland.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, you can send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm. More information about the heat warning can be found online here.

