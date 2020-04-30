Help build Oakville Museum’s COVID-19 Collection

Carolyn Cross is the Curator of Collections for the town of Oakville Museum. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from McGill University and earned her Master of Fine Arts from Concordia University. Carolyn became the Curator in 2007.

At a time when our community is separated from one another, the Oakville Museum is reaching out to our residents to share their stories as we build a new collection, one which will document the everyday lives of our community as we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic is a new chapter of the museum’s collection history.

At the Oakville Museum, we are mindful about how and what we ‘collect’ in order to tell relevant stories. As history in the making, we want to collect evidence of the present for the future to allow subsequent generations an understanding the peculiar everyday life that our community experienced in the spring of 2020.

How is the pandemic changing your household, workplace and leisure activities? Are certain initiatives, organizations or individuals inspiring you? We are asking our residents to share moments that define their new “normal”. From the ordinary to the extraordinary. We are also requesting that they not throw away objects that shape their current lives, but to take photographs of them, share them with us, and keep them for a possible future donation.

To date, the museum has received submissions documenting this historic event from photos of empty grocery store shelving, self-made masks and dog grooming mishaps to videos of a neighbourhood walk showcasing the artistic expressions of hope painted on rocks throughout the trails, family birthday celebrations and neighbourhoods making some noise in support of our healthcare heroes.

No one knows how these months, shaped by exceptional circumstances, will go down in history or which objects will be historically significant. We do know that despite all of the uncertainty, our community has shown incredible compassion, kindness and creativity. Everything our residents share with the museum will give future generations a glimpse of how this pandemic affected the people of Oakville.

To contribute, please submit to: oakvillemuseum@oakville.ca

A musician compares the Band Gigs prior and post COVID-19

