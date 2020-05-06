Help Catch a Suspected Thief

By Detective Sergeant B. Gabriel
Wednesday, May 6, 2020 5:50 pm · 0 Comments
In the early hours of Sunday, May 3,2020, a lone male suspect entered a fenced yard at a business located on Wallace Road in Oakville (South of Speers Road & East of Third Line). The suspect was captured on video sorting through various items and eventually stealing a piece of gardening equipment.
He is described as a white male, wearing blue jeans, a navy jacket, and a dark baseball cap. He is believed to be driving an older model, light coloured GMC Sierra with dark fenders.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
