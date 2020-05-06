Help Catch a Suspected Thief

Barrett Gabriel is a detective sergeant with the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau of the Halton Regional Police Service.

Advertisement

In the early hours of Sunday, May 3,2020, a lone male suspect entered a fenced yard at a business located on Wallace Road in Oakville (South of Speers Road & East of Third Line). The suspect was captured on video sorting through various items and eventually stealing a piece of gardening equipment.

He is described as a white male, wearing blue jeans, a navy jacket, and a dark baseball cap. He is believed to be driving an older model, light coloured GMC Sierra with dark fenders.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Advertisement

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Commercial Break & Enter, Halton Regional Police, May 3 2020, Speers Road, Third Line, Wallace Road