High-rise condo development proposed for Trafalgar and Cornwall

A proposal for a 292-unit condo development at the corner of Trafalgar and Cornwall roads has local residents calling for a complete redesign of the “overburdened” intersection.

The Trafalgar Chartwell Residents’ Association (TCRA) says a proposed high-rise development can’t be safely accommodated given the intersection’s traffic issues.

The town is considering an application for a condo complex that would include 19- and 14-storey condo towers connected by a two-storey retail podium.

First Capital, owner of the commercial plaza at the intersection, wants to build the complex on the northeast corner of the site, where the Indigo Spirit and Beer Town buildings currently sit.

It has applied for amendments to the town’s official plan – which limits building heights to 10-storeys on that property – and zoning bylaws, to permit the development.

The site is in the Midtown Oakville Growth Area, identified for significant intensification to meet population growth targets.

TCRA board member Jayne Huddleston said the neighborhood association opposes the application.

“The biggest issue is the traffic and safety at an already complex and overburdened intersection,” she told the town’s planning and development council meeting on July 6.

“We believe that a complete redesign of the Trafalgar and Cornwall intersection is necessary and should be completed before this project is allowed to proceed.”

Concerns about the intersection – as well as its safety for pedestrians likely to buy into the condos for their walkability to the Oakville GO station – were echoed by town councillors.

“The area is already challenged, particularly when we have trains coming in,” said Ward 3 councillor Dave Gittings.

Ward 1 councillor Sean O’Meara questioned whether the project could encourage Metrolinx to redevelop the GO station’s platform access.

“To me, this project is completely contingent on whether we can get pedestrian access over to those train tracks without having to go across Trafalgar Road,” said O’Meara.

Reduced parking proposed for development at Trafalgar and Cornwall

Lack of planned parking also worries both councillors and the TCRA.

The developer is suggesting 300 underground parking spots, as well as spaces for 102 bicycles, to serve the 292 residential units.

Visitor parking, as well as shoppers attracted to the nearly 4,000 square metres of commercial space in the retail podium, will rely on the existing plaza’s surface parking area.

Current town rules would require 336 parking spots for the residential units and an additional 122 for the commercial units.

But planning consultant Glenn Wellings, who addressed council on behalf of the developer, said the site’s location “presents an opportunity where residents may not need to rely on a car.”

He added that the developer has modified the site and building designs in response to feedback from concerned residents and area councillors.

Council also heard from nearby resident Markus Herten, a frequent advocate for active transportation options.

“I’m basically viewing this proposal as an opportunity,” he said, encouraging council to leverage the development to improve pedestrian and cycling opportunities in the area.

The application is now in the hands of town planning staff, who will study it and bring a recommendation report to council for a final decision.

