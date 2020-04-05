Hiring for Changing Companies in Changing Time

Laura Machan is a senior recruiter with 20 years of experience. She solves complex business problems one search at a time.

Advertisement

If you are a business leader, chances are you are working hard to figure out how to keep your business going. For the short term, this may involve hiring people with different skills that you usually hire.

The hiring process can be adapted for the times as well. You can still place ads on indeed or LinkedIn. Be clear on what you are looking for in terms of skills and experience. Do you want someone to take the role permanently or just for a few months? Is there anything specific you would like candidates to address in their cover letter?

Because many very talented people have lost their jobs, people may be quite open to taking a role for a short time.

Review resumes as you normally would. Reach out to the top candidates for an initial call. Start by thanking them for their interest. Just the act of applying means they are not paralyzed and that’s pretty great. Ask a few preliminary questions to assess fit, interest and communication style.

What is their current situation?

What caught their eye about this role?

Tell them a little about your company’s situation and what it needs from a new person taking on the role. Share some details about the role itself.

What are their expectations in terms of compensation and timing?

If this all feels right, set up a video interview. Use Skype, Zoom, Facetime or Whatsapp. Prepare just the same as if you were meeting the candidate in person.

Have the resume and your questions printed out in front of you. Do your best to find a quiet space that’s neat and tidy.

Log on a few minutes early so you are ready when they arrive. Allow for a few minutes of grace time to deal with technical issues at their end.

Start with a wave. It’s not as good as a handshake but it does make the whole thing a little more formal.

Spend the time you need to establish whether the candidate knows enough and has the right style and attitude to do you want you need done.

You can use the “share screen” button to show them an example of the work and get their take on what they would do. Or you can give them a bit of homework to do and send back to you.

Make sure to reconfirm compensation and timing and ask for their references. Don’t skimp on those.

Follow up after you have completed the reference checks. Discuss what you’d like to offer and when you would like them to start.

Even if it’s a short term gig, send an email that lays out the expectations in terms of responsibilities, hours and compensation. Ask for a reply confirmation. That way you have both agreed to how you will work together.

Effective hiring processes can still be carried out. And that’s what we need to do to keep going.

Read more articles on managing your career by Laura on Oakville News and follow Laura Machan on twitter.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Covid 19, How to hire people online, Indeed, Laura Machan, LinkedIn, Skype, What'sapp, zoom