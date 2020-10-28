Hockey Canada is giving back to Canadians across the country

Hockey Canada is helping families through hard times. As Covid has made people lose money, Hockey Canada wants to make sure that people can still step onto the ice this fall. The organization is giving families up to $500 back if families register players in Hockey Canada-sanctioned associations.

The well-known organization which has helped many hockey players represent their country is helping families through these tough times by launching their $1 million assist fund. The plan for the fund is to provide registration fee subsidies for certain families that qualify for the fund and have registered in Hockey Canada-sanctioned associations for the 2020-2021 hockey season. Current CEO of Hockey Canada and former Edmonton Oilers head coach Tom Renny has spoken about the fund. Renny said, “As a prominent national sports organization in the country, it’s Hockey Canada's mission to lead, develop and promote positive hockey experiences, It’s a goal that’s more important than ever, as COVID-19 has had a challenging impact on so many young people from coast-to-coast-to-coast.”

Hockey Canada has helped so many people achieve their dream of representing their country and wear the Maple Leaf proudly and scream the national anthem after winning the Gold Medal. But now Hockey Canada needs your help to make those dreams come true. Hockey Canada is looking for people to help donate to this cause and 100% of the donations given will go to helping young Canadians across the globe. The Hockey Canada Foundation is going to pay all administrative costs that are associated with this fund. To help make a donation you can go to HockeyCanada.ca/AssistFund.

Some of Canada’s greatest hockey players were involved in Hockey Canada. Sidney Crosby at age 16 years old suited up for the Canadian World Junior hockey team in 2004 and was able to score 5 points in 6 games and won the gold medal with Canada that year. He also played in that same tournament the next year and won gold. Once he became an NHL star he represented Canada in 2010 at the Vancouver Olympics where he scored the “Golden Goal” in overtime against the United States and Captained Canada in 2014 to an Olympic gold against Sweden.

Hayley Wickenheiser has been a prominent member of Hockey Canada since 1998. Hayley represented Canada in many Olympic games and multiple women’s world championships. In 1998 she started her Hockey Canada journey by throwing on the Maple Leaf and representing Canada in the Nagano Olympics and winning Silver. Four years later she represented Canada in 2002 at the Salt Lake Olympics and she and Team Canada won Gold against the United States. She then followed that up by leading Canada’s Women’s team as captain to 3 more Olympic gold medals in 2006, 2010, and 2014. She then announced her retirement from play in 2017.

With all of the bad happening in the world it would be nice to but some good back into it. So many young Canadians want to get back onto the ice and play the game that they love. You can help them get back on the ice by donating to this amazing charity.