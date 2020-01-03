Holiday Financial Hangover? How to quickly pay your debt

Stacy is the Director of Education and Community Awareness at the Credit Counselling Society (CCS). She lives in Oakville with her husband, dog and cat.

Advertisement

Are you suffering from a holiday financial hangover? Don’t despair, we’re going to drink some financial “hair of the dog” (this is a concoction that apparently gets rid of a hangover!) and feel better soon.

Holiday Financial Hangover Remedy in 5 steps

Step One – Breath

Take a deep breath. Actually take a few – deep breathing helps lower our stress and think more clearly.

Step Two – Take Stock

Take stock of what the holidays truly costed. This should include:

groceries

eating out

parties

babysitters

new clothes

gifts

decorations

alcohol/cannabis

transportation

I know this can be painful. Our tendency is to skirt over this but you need real information to create real change. Once you know how much it cost you, figure out what you still have to pay back on your credit card(s), line of credit, payday loan, or something else.

Step Three – Plan

Create a plan to pay back your debt. Ask yourself if you can pay it off by April 1st (essentially three months) by budgeting hard. This allows you to put a lot of effort in for only a short period, like a sprinter in a race. Some ideas to help you budget hard can include increasing your income (can you get a temporary side hustle to pay off the debt?), temporarily decreasing your expenses (can you eliminate cable for 3 months or make your coffee at home or make all your meals at home temporarily?), or selling an asset that you don’t need (can you sell some stuff that you don’t use or need?).

Step Four – Pay it down

Take every bit of extra money while still putting a little bit away into savings, and put it towards your debt. Make sure you’re not reusing your credit.

Step Five – Plan for the future

Once you’ve paid off your holiday debt, make a plan to avoid this in 2020. Take the amount that you calculated in #2 and divide it by the remaining months in the year. Transfer this amount of money every month to a separate holiday savings account. This will help you create a credit-free holiday in 2020.

If your holiday debt won’t be paid off within three months, consider a different solution, especially if you’re carrying around unsecured debt (and stress).

You could talk with your financial institution about consolidating or refinancing.

If that doesn’t work, connect with your local non-profit credit counselling agency that can help you assess where you’re at financially and help create a reasonable and manageable plan to getting there.

It’s free, confidential and you’ll walk away with information, resources and next steps to help you with your holiday financial hangover.

OakvilleNews.org articles about Person Finance by Stacy Yanchuk Oleksy and you can follow Stacy on Twitter @StacyYO_CCS

Personal Financial Tools

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Credit Card Payment Calculator, Financial Goal Calculator, Holiday Debt, Pay off debt quickly, Personal Budget Planner, Personal Finance, Stacy Yanchuk Oleksy