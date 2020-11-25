Top Gifts for Her in Oakville

× Expand Holiday Gifts for her

Stuck to find a gift for someone special? Check out some local 'Gifts for Her' as part of our holiday gift guide!

Give a gift of a shared experience with only your social bubble (2 to 4 people) - DIY Charcuterie Board Workshop. A fun, socially distanced evening or afternoon of woodworking learning how to make and use a charcuterie board for those cozy evenings at home. Choose your wood, use the tools and leave the class with a beautiful piece you can use right away and for years to come .........all with bragging rights that "you made it yourself". Marc Gagnon, woodworker and founder of Fallen Oak Furniture right here in Oakville will guide you through every step of the way from wood selection to final finishing and everything in between even if you have never used power tools before. As the finishing dries for the last few minutes, enjoy some treats from our charcuterie board and take away some tips on how to create an appealing spread on your board ! Workshops are limited to 4 people in your own social bubble. Minimum class size is 2 people. All covid health precautions as well as woodworking safety precautions observed. Confirm a date now or present your loved one with a gift certificate for their choice of future dates. For more information visit https://fallenoakfurniture.com/workshops