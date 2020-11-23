Top Gifts For the Home in Oakville

× Expand Gifts for the Home

We've rounded up some of our favourite Gifts for the Home to make your Holiday Shopping a little easier, whether you are shopping online or visiting one of these amazing Oakville retailers.

Fallen Oak Furniture is your source for beautiful and unique pieces of functional art - tables, desks, benches, cutting boards, charcuterie boards and so much more - handcrafted by the shores of Lake Ontario. With a strong environmental focus Marc, the owner of Fallen Oak Furniture uses locally salvaged wood to form one-of-a-kind pieces treasured by corporate and personal clients alike – be they executive desks, dining room tables or even boardroom tables: the natural wood helps them to bring a taste of nature to the city.

Fallen Oak Furniture

874 Sinclair Rd #105, Oakville

(289) 772-5454

https://fallenoakfurniture.com/

× Expand Fallen Oak Furniture River Table

This Powerful Portable Bluetooth PA Speaker with Microphones, is great for home or office use. For lectures/teaching, Karaoke fun or just listening to your favourite music using Bluetooth streaming or through the FM Radio. Built-in handles and wheels make transport quick and easy.

Expert Island

10-2538 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario

905-825-0999 Email: [email protected]

www.expertisland.com

Items can be purchased either on-line through our website (we do ship all over Canada) or in person at the showroom (COVID Precautions are in place) or we do offer curbside pick up (place the order on-line and pick up your item curbside or we will load it into your vehicle). Please order by December 11th for holiday delivery, but due to Covid and Canada Post restrictions we cannot guarantee specific delivery dates