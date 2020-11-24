Top Jewellery Gifts for the Holidays in Oakville

× Expand Jewellery Gifts

Looking for a great gift for the Jewellery lover? Look no further than our top picks for local Jewellery.

We love Oakville-based business The Curated Lobe for their innovative approach to earrings.

Their best-selling graduated dot stud set will become a staple in your jewellery box!

Available in gold, rose gold, silver and gunmetal.

Shop small this holiday season at TheCuratedLobe.com and support a local Oakville businesses.

Order before December 15th and receipt is guaranteed by December 23rd.

Pickup at their showroom on Speers road is available between December 16th and 24th

The Curated Lobe

TheCuratedLobe.com

Your custom design brought to life for this holiday season by our master jewellers: Uniquely and forever yours.

Oakville Jewellery: Your Personal Master Jeweller

255 Lakeshore Road East

905-845-5600

oakvillejewellery.ca