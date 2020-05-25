Hong Kong Flu & COVID-19: A Tale of Two Pandemics

Geoff Godard is a retired investment banker who grew up in Burlington and has lived in Oakville for thirty years. He is a modelling expert.

Woodstock (yes that Woodstock) occurred during a pandemic year. Hong Kong flu it was termed, and it raged in 1968/69. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control over 100,000 died in the U.S. and an estimated one million died worldwide. Of the U.S. deaths, “most excess deaths were in people 65 years and older”. Other sources estimate deaths worldwide during that pandemic were as much as four million.

How does that compare to the Covid 19 pandemic?

According to the Canadian government’s website, as of May 25th Covid 19-related deaths in Canada were 6,453 and in Ontario 2,102. According to halton.ca 25 have died in the Region, three in Oakville. According to the WHO website, 94,011 had died in the U.S. and 337,687 worldwide.

“Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity” (Hanlon’s Razor)

According to Wikipedia, since 1968 the US population has increased from 200.7 million to 331 million, the world’s from 3.5 billion to approximately 8 billion.

According to the CP24 website May 19 “all but 90 virus-related deaths in the province have been people ages 80 and over and no one under the age of 19 has died from COVID-19 in Ontario”. In Ontario an average of 305 people died every day in 2018. Worldwide, over 156,000 die on average every day.

According to the National Post 80% of Covid-related deaths have occurred in long term care homes (nursing homes).

A profile of residents in long term care can be found at the Long Term Care Association website.

In the summer of 1968 an estimated 400,000 mostly young people gathered at Max Yasgur’s farm in upstate New York. The Vietnam War was at its height. Lyndon Johnson was (in some circles) the most reviled president in U.S history (Richard Nixon replaced him in November, eventually assuming that mantle for himself). A man named Trudeau was elected Prime Minister of Canada. In 1969 Neil Armstrong stepped onto the moon. The Civil Rights movement was in full swing.

The summer of 1968 become immortalized as The Summer of Love.

The summer of 2020 will without doubt be immortal too. The Summer of Plague.

Schools will not reopen in Ontario until September. Overnight summer camps will not open. Summer activities for the young are in disarray with most programs cancelled at the time of writing. Restaurants and many businesses remain closed. The world’s economy is in tatters and government deficits will be eye-wateringly large.

Many are traumatized by dire government warnings about Covid 19 evidenced by mask-wearing, handwashing, and elaborate sanitizing and social distancing rituals (as an aside, the World Health Organization recommends one metre distancing rather than two). A return to normal is still uncertain, and even when restrictions are lifted it is unlikely the restaurant business, among others, will recover quickly.

Just what are the similarities – and the differences? One similarity is that both are viral. The Hong Kong flu was caused by a virus dubbed A/H3N2. It’s with us today. Covid 19, aka Coronavirus, has the official name SARS-Cov-2. (Remember SARS? It’s now SARS-Cov-1). Both H3N2 and SARS-Cov-2 target the respiratory system and deaths mostly among the elderly.

There are differences. For one, the art of medicine in the intervening half century has advanced substantially. The computer replaced the slide rule in the science of modelling. Information flows at a rate undreamed of in 1968.

Another difference is how people respond to risk. University, in the late Sixties, did not include recourse to “safe spaces”. It was a place where dissent was (largely) tolerated and conflicting ideas debated openly. “Deplatforming” was an unknown concept.

The current approach to risk, rather than being an empowering part of the maturation process, is to protect, in effect to coddle. This tendency is described as “safetyism” in the 2018 book The Coddling of the American Mind by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt.

Might safetyism be behind the response to the current pandemic? Safetyism is perhaps epitomized by Premier Rob Ford’s comment when announcing schools in Ontario would remain closed. “I’m just not going to risk it”.

Or perhaps the rise of the epidemiologist as scientist using elaborate modelling techniques to predict (if inputs are accurate) outcomes dire or not that were just not available in the late Sixties.

Today much is made of the “R factor”, the rate of contagion as if there was a constant rate for each separate disease. But even the Imperial College of London, whose modelling was the basis for Britain’s shutdown, can only estimate it to be between 1.5 and 3. Quite a variation. You can look up what those numbers actually mean. By way of comparison, the median R factor calculated after the fact for H3N2 was 1.8 (BMV Infectious Diseases). According to the Infection and Prevention Control Canada a preliminary estimate of the R factor for Covid 19 is between 2.0 and 3.0. Seasonal flu averages 1.3.

Or is social media and the torrent of information true or false flowing through the internet a factor? And why are other forms of modelling apparently ignored, such the probable consequences of other diseases being left undetected or treatment postponed for various cancers, and models which predict negative societal impacts caused by a lockdown event, such as increased suicides, and the stress-related illnesses that could follow economic disruption?

In time we will find answers.

Today our economy is in freefall and judging by recent polls, as much as 70% of Canadians agree with the measures in place.

As this disease began its march around the world its virulence was an unknown factor. Governments, perhaps rightly, did not take chances, hence the progression of lockdowns. But with the passage of time we do know somewhat more about transmission rates, risk profiles and the mortality rate as the above statistics demonstrate. Should governments now abandon the “no life too precious” frame of mind that seems to pervade continuing lockdown edicts? And focus on those now known to be at risk?

They should ask, is this lockdown still necessary for everyone?

Governments would do well to compare the current pandemic to the one over 50 years ago. It was a different virus but had strikingly similar effects on the population. Not for nothing has the Hong Kong flu been termed “The Forgotten Pandemic”. We will never forget Covid 19.

Karl Marx said “History repeats itself, first as tragedy then as farce”. History seems to be repeating itself except that there was no tragedy in 1968/69 but for those who succumbed. If it were not for the economic and social consequences of current government responses the current pandemic could be described as farce.

Publisher’s Note

Has the government overreacted? Is it time to get back to normal? Geoff Godard provides some persuasive arguments, comparisons and data to back up his contention that the initial reaction was probably warranted the data now show continuing the lockdown is an overreaction and we should lift the lockdown now.

Geoff’s opinions are his own and do not reflect the opinions of Oakville News. In particular, Geoff minimizes the importance of the contagion factor for Covid-19. Even a small increase in contagion has enormous exponential impacts when multiplied into the population. A contagion or infection rate (known as the R-factor) of 1.8 produces 6,746 infections at 15 removes, where an R factor of 2.5 produces 931,322 infections in the same time. Government policies and our behaviours have reduced our R factor in Ontario to below 1, which will mean the incidence of infection keeps dropping. We believe that no action that jeopardises that direction should be undertaken and that every person year of life has value.

Nevertheless, Geoff Godard’s is a contribution to the dialogue on this, and we hope it will provoke discussion about the decisions our political leaders are making as they balance the risks of virus deaths against the health and economic effects of continued restrictions.

