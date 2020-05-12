Hopeful news as we start another week

Rob Burton is the mayor of Oakville, Ontario. He was elected as Mayor in 2006, and re-elected for a fourth term in 2018. Mr. Burton is best known in the business community as the creator of YTV. He has a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

As we launch into another week of battling COVID-19, we can do so with some hopeful news. On Monday, May 11th, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams is anticipating that if we continue to move in this positive direction we can begin to move towards recovery by the weekend. Recommendations will be released later this week on the use of non-medical masks in public.

This week we can also celebrate the nurses who are battling the disease from the front lines as part of National Nurses Week. We thank them for their continuous efforts and hope they all stay safe.

Monday also marks the start of Police Week, a celebration of the work our front-line police officers, 9-1-1 communicators, civilian staff, and all members of our police service do to keep our citizens safe and healthy, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As Chair of the Halton Regional Police Services Board I commend all these professionals for the work they do every day. This year, due to the pandemic, the HRPS will not be able to go out into the community and engage with citizens as they have traditionally done during Police Week. Instead, the celebration is going online. You’re invited to reach out on social media and to thank our police officers and members for all they do to keep our communities safe, while practicing appropriate social distancing.

In addition to these two weeks of celebration we have much to be thankful for.

