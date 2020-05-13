How the Coronavirus has affected Oakville’s Crusaders

TJ Dhir is a Journalism student at Sheridan College. He's lived in Oakville for over 10 years, and he loves all sports.

The coronavirus outbreak forced the closure of the Oakville Crusaders rugby club. The club suspended all activities and the use of its facilities indefinitely, and this has had a direct impact on the club and its personnel.

To date, no member of the club has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The club has said they would deal with these issues on a case-by-case basis.

But the Crusaders are not giving up just yet.

The Board of Directors meet every Thursday to review the status of the club, as well as to focus on cost control, and provide steady communication with the club’s members. The club is continuing to operate as normally as possible, by continuing to work on their long-term strategy and plan for a possible season re-start.

The finances have taken a direct hit due to the club’s closure. The club has been able to reduce operating expenses, but fixed costs still need to be covered with limited cash reserves.

“In a typical year, our membership registers and pays annual membership dues, representing 75% of our annual revenues, during the months of March, April and May,” said club treasurer Chris Tudor Price. “However, in 2020, due to COVID-19, our annual membership revenues have decreased to almost nil. The remaining 25% of our revenues derived from camps, sponsorships and clubhouse events are also nil or significantly at risk this year.”

Aside from restructuring the club’s cash reserves, the Crusaders are appealing to the community to donate funds to support the club.

“The membership and broader community of alumni and friends have been very generous, but it is unlikely that we will be able to rely on donations in the medium to long-term to remain solvent,” said Price.

To make matters worse, federal government programs for small business and NGOs focus on supporting payroll. Because the Crusaders is a volunteer-run non-profit with no payroll expenses, the club is receiving no financial support from the government.

Not only will the club not receive support from the government, the club cannot proceed in agreeing to any sponsorship agreements for this season.

“These are unprecedented times and the focus of any potential sponsorship partners has quite rightly shifted to ensuring the safety of their employees, supporting their customers and ensuring the health and longevity of their business,” said sponsorship director Anthony Harrison.

But the soul of any rugby club is comprised of its players.

Because rugby is a physical team sport, all Crusaders players have been training at home. The Crusaders have assisted the players transition into working out at home. The club has pushed hour-long free training sessions three times a week to its members through the club’s Winter Academy partners Peaks Lifestyle. There are also rugby-specific training programs that the players can follow.

The club has also been posting individual skill work videos that the players can do at home, including ball handling and tackling technique. Some members have also been posting their own workouts online, and some have even trained together through Zoom.

The junior players have been taking advantage of the closure by getting stronger and building their anaerobic base. But they want to get back to rugby. Junior’s director Kevin Brenders has complimented the underage players and further highlights how they stay connected.

“It is a great generation and they are resilient,” said Brenders. “They are staying connected through video games, workout challenges and they seem to be connecting through class group chats; all of these things help. The social side of rugby is a critical component and that is what most players are missing at all ages.”

The Crusaders are the largest rugby club in the country with a large property to maintain. The longer the lockdown is extended, the longer it will take for the club to get back to the position it was at before.

That being said, the club can re-open very quickly once it is allowed.

“In our meetings we have discussed that we can be up and running in less than a week,” said club president Pat Daniels and communications director Meagan Paul. “We are lucky that we have an engaged membership and administrative group. That, along with our planning activity, will make us ready to go as soon as it is safe to do so. We are also lucky that all we need for rugby is a pitch and the players.”

Despite the bigger picture endangering the club’s future, the Oakville Crusaders are pushing on. The club is an institution in Oakville, and hopefully, they can go back to doing what they do best: playing rugby.

If you would like to donate to the Oakville Crusaders, click here for more information.

