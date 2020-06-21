HRPS Officer is suspended after video of altercation surfaces

Chief of Police S.J. (Steve) Tanner was born in Oakville, Ontario, and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Guelph before entering the policing profession as a member of the Halton Regional Police Service in the fall of 1982. He became Halton's Chief of Police in 2012, and in the same year he was appointed by the Governor General of Canada as an Officer of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces.

On June 20, 2020, a video was posted to social media showing an altercation between members of the Halton Regional Police Service and a male party. We believe the incident took place in Oakville in April 2020. Immediately upon learning of this incident, the officer who made direct physical contact with the individual was suspended from duty. That is a decision that I am responsible for as your Chief of Police.

I am extremely concerned with what I have seen in this particular video, particularly the actions of all four officers who were present at the time of the incident.

In accordance with the Police Services Act of Ontario, the only immediate option available to a Chief of Police is suspension from duty with pay. While police chiefs and Police Services Boards have long sought to have the option for suspension without pay, this has yet to become a reality in the new Police Services Act.

Video surfacing online shows @HaltonPolice officers and sergeant from @HRPSOak assaulting civilian who was reportedly treaspassing at a plaza in the area of Third Line/ Dundas. Police say their looking into the incident. #Oakville @ChiefTanner @DeputyWilkie @OakvilleMayor pic.twitter.com/F5yqHxexeC — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) June 20, 2020

I fully understand the concerns voiced by our residents about this incident. And through emails, voicemails and social media comments since yesterday, I recognize that many have demanded the immediate firing of the individual involved.

The reality is that we must ensure that we conduct a full and fair investigation, as always, and pursue charges as appropriate.

In an incident such as this, there are two parallel processes.

Their employment cannot be terminated until there is a finding of guilt and ruling of termination

First, there is the potential for a criminal investigation and criminal charges which would proceed through the normal court process. Built into the criminal process is the presumption of innocence until there is a finding of guilt. This fact is the same for all citizens including members of a police service.

Secondly, there is the matter of police discipline which is a separate charge-like process which would proceed under the Police Services Act of Ontario. In this process, a separate investigation is conducted and an officer would be served with a notice of hearing, and their employment cannot be terminated until there is a finding of guilt and ruling of termination and/or the individual resigns from the service.

Unfortunately, both these processes take time depending on the circumstances; this understandably leads to frustration for many involved in the system and for those watching the process through the lens of the public. Nonetheless, they are the systems that we must function within.

We know the video shows actions that erode your trust in us.

The 1,000-plus members of our Service work day in and day out to foster and maintain a positive reputation with the members of the public that we serve. We know the video shows actions that erode your trust in us. As your Chief of Police, I can assure you that this matter will be dealt with appropriately and as swiftly as possible, and individual(s) disciplined accordingly.

