Identity Fraud incidents in Oakville & Burlington: Suspects Arrested

The Halton Regional Police have arrested and laid charges against one male and two females in relation to multiple identity fraud incidents which occurred during January and February of this year.
A total of six purse thefts occurred in the City of Burlington and Town of Oakville from grocery stores targeting older adult females. The victim’s financial cards were used following the thefts to purchase items from retail stores as well as gift cards from local merchants. The estimated total loss is over $2,500.
Investigation of the identity fraud incidents by the Burlington and Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau has led to the following charges:
68 year-old female
51 year-old female
22 year-old male
All three accused were held for a bail hearing on the 24th of February 2020.
Shoppers are reminded to pay close attention to their surroundings and keep a close eye on their valuables. Purses should be kept on your person at all times. Do not leave items such as purses and cell phones unattended in grocery carts while shopping.
Any fraudulent activity on your financial cards should be reported immediately to your bank and to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Derek Gray of the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau – Older Adult Abuse Investigator at 905-825-4747 ext. 2344.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Please be reminded that all persons charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
