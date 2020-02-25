Identity Fraud incidents in Oakville & Burlington: Suspects Arrested

Jared McLeod is a detective with the Halton Regional Police Service. He works in 30 Division (Burlington) Criminal Investigations Bureau.

The Halton Regional Police have arrested and laid charges against one male and two females in relation to multiple identity fraud incidents which occurred during January and February of this year.

A total of six purse thefts occurred in the City of Burlington and Town of Oakville from grocery stores targeting older adult females. The victim’s financial cards were used following the thefts to purchase items from retail stores as well as gift cards from local merchants. The estimated total loss is over $2,500.

Investigation of the identity fraud incidents by the Burlington and Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau has led to the following charges:

68 year-old female

Theft Under $5,000, two counts

Fraud Under $5,000, five counts

Personation with Intent, four counts

Fraudulent Use of a credit card, four counts

Possession of Property Obtained by crime, three counts

51 year-old female

Theft Under $5,000, two counts

Fraud Under $5,000, six counts

Personation with Intent, five counts

Fraudulent Use of a credit card, five counts

Possession of Property Obtained by crime, four counts

22 year-old male

Fraud Under $5,000, one count

All three accused were held for a bail hearing on the 24th of February 2020.

Shoppers are reminded to pay close attention to their surroundings and keep a close eye on their valuables. Purses should be kept on your person at all times. Do not leave items such as purses and cell phones unattended in grocery carts while shopping.

Any fraudulent activity on your financial cards should be reported immediately to your bank and to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Derek Gray of the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau – Older Adult Abuse Investigator at 905-825-4747 ext. 2344.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Please be reminded that all persons charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.​

