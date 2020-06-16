Identity Fraud Suspect Arrested; Second Man Wanted

Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Halton Regional Police Service have arrested an identity fraud suspect wanted for several cases of distraction theft. Police are asking for the public’s help locating a second suspect still being searched for.

The suspects were and are wanted for at least four distraction thefts. The thefts took place at grocery stores and big box retailers in both Oakville and Burlington from May 4th to 7th 2020.

Each theft was targeting elderly female customers, looking at victims’ personal identification numbers while making purchases. Credit cards were then stolen once victims were in the parking lot outside. These suspects used the stolen credit cards for cash withdrawals and retail purchases in the town of Oakville and the city of Burlington.

Halton Regional Police have taken the first suspect, a 46 year old Burlington man, into custody. Charges laid include:

Participation in criminal organization

Seven counts of Fraud under $5000

Seven counts of Personation with Intent

Note all suspects in Ontario are presumed innocent until otherwise proven guilty in a court of law.

Halton Police still searching for second suspect

The Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau is seeking the public’s assistance identifying the second suspect. He is described as male, white, 25-30 years old, and 5’9 to 5’10 tall. He has a medium build, 170-180 lbs, wears dark rimmed glasses, and may also have facial hair.

Police services throughout the Greater Toronto and Niagara Area are searching for this second male suspect.

Fraudulent activity on your financial cards should be reported immediately to your bank and to police. Always pay close attention to your surroundings and keep a close eye on your valuables while shopping.

More about the case and wanted identity fraud suspect are available here. Contact Detective Constable Derek Gray with the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau if you have any information relating to the case. Detective Gray is available at at 905-825-4747, extension 2344.

