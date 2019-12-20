iMD Health education software used by Halton Healthcare

Advertisement

Halton Healthcare and iMD Health Global are pleased to announce that they have formed a strategic partnership enabling access to iMD health education software through the Halton Healthcare website via the Patient & Family Health Information Centre and on the Patient Entertainment Systems located at the patient beside.

The Patient and Family Health Information Centre at Halton Healthcare is a resource for patients, family and staff offering health information resources and the personalized information expertise of our staff Librarian. The partnership with iMD Health, Canada’s leading digital patient education platform gives access to over 68,000 pieces of trusted content (images, documents and videos), across 2,100 medical topics.

“We are very excited about our new multi-year strategic partnership with Halton Healthcare. This partnership is a major step forward to improving access to trusted patient education content, reducing the need for patients to search the internet and determining for themselves if the health content is accurate. As we expand our platform services to Hospitals across North America, this partnership with Halton Healthcare will be based as an innovation hub for both organizations on the drive to optimize health literacy for patients,” says Kevin Delano, President & CEO of iMD Health Global. “We look forward to working with Halton Healthcare to assist in providing access to their patients and families throughout the Halton region”.

“This strategic collaboration with iMD supports our vision to provide exemplary patient experiences, always and empower our communities with trusted information to help support and improve their health”, added Judy Linton, Senior Vice-President Clinical Programs & Chief Nursing Executive, Halton Healthcare. “We believe that providing access to high quality information helps improve our patients experience with us and supports the partnership between patients with their providers.”

