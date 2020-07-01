Impaired Driver charged with Weapons Offences

Advertisement

On Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at approximately 10:00 PM Halton Regional Police responded to a driving complaint about a pickup truck in the area of Garth Webb Secondary School in the community of Westmont located in North-West Oakville.

The police located the pickup truck a short distance away and conducted a traffic stop. At which point the driver exited their truck and began advancing towards the officer while holding knife. The officer ordered the driver to stop and drop the weapon. The driver complied.

The police searched the driver and pickup truck, where they located additional knives not just in the vehicle but also concealed on the driver. It was also determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol.

A 21 year old man from Oakville, Ontario was charged with the following offences:

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Carry a concealed weapon

Operation while impaired

Blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours

How to Submit Witness Information

Anyone with additional information in regards to this incident is asked to contact Detective Ron Wright of the Halton Regional Police 2 District (Oakville) Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2284

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit your tips to Halton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.​

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law. Due to the presumption of innocence Oakville News does not published the name. Halton Regional Police Service does post the name on their website.