Infectious Disease Emergency Leave Extended

The Ontario government enacted a new regulatory amendment that puts non-unionized employees on Infectious Disease Emergency Leave any time their hours of work are temporarily reduced due to COVID-19. This ensures businesses aren’t forced to terminate employees after their ESA temporary layoff periods have expired.

Terminations triggered when temporary layoffs exceed the permitted length under the Employment Standards Act can result in costly payouts which, for many businesses, could be the difference between survival and closure.

Termination and severance obligations create a significant financial burden for businesses. For example, a restaurant with 30 staff could be liable for termination payments as high as $100,000.

Under the new regulatory change to the Employment Standards Act, non-unionized employees who have had their hours reduced or eliminated because of the pandemic will be deemed to be on Infectious Disease Emergency Leave.

Workers will remain employed with legal protections and be eligible for federal emergency income support programs.

About 2.2 million Ontario employees were directly affected by pandemic-related shutdowns, through either job losses (1.1 million), temporary layoffs or sharply reduced hours (1.1 million)

“As we take the necessary steps to safely and gradually restart the economy, we need to make sure business owners can reopen their doors and workers have jobs to go back to,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training & Skills Development.

Many businesses closed or reduced operations in order to comply with emergency orders. According to Statistics Canada, 379,000 Ontario workers were temporarily laid off in April 2020, an increase of 2,496 per cent compared with one year earlier.

The regulatory amendment applies retroactively to March 1, 2020. It expires six weeks after the cessation of the emergency orders . Theses amendments do not include employees represented by a trade union.

Tags:

Economy, Emergency Orders, Employment Standards Act, Government Policy, Infectious Disease Emergency Leave, June 1 2020, March 1 2020