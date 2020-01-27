Investigation leads to arrests for robberies in Oakville

Detective Ron Strauch is an officer with the Oakville Division of Halton Regional Police with the Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Within 10 days Halton Regional Police Services Oakville Criminal Investigation Bureau arrested two males for residential robberies.

Advertisement

The Halton Regional Police Service has arrested two males following an investigation into a series of beak and enters in the Town of Oakville.

On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, two residential break-ins occurred in the area of Sixth Line (River Oaks) and Greenbriar Drive (Glen Abbey) in Oakville, during which electronics, jewelry and cash were taken by the culprits.

Following an investigation, two males were arrested on Friday, January 24, 2020 and Saturday, January 25, 2020 and were charged with numerous offences.

34 year-old male from Mississauga is charged with:

Break and Enter – Commit (2 counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possession of Counterfeit Mark (2 counts)

19 year old male from Mississauga is charged with:

Break and Enter – Commit (2 counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Failure to Comply with Probation (2 counts)

Both accused men were released from custody with a future court date.

Please be reminded that all persons charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information with regards to these incidents is asked to contact the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216.

​Tips can also be submitted to Halton Crime Stoppers anonymously “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Break and Enter, Criminal Investigations Bureau, Failure to comply with probation, Glen Abbey, Greenbriar Drive, Halton Crime Stoppers, Halton Regional Police, January 14 2020, Possession of Counterfeit Mark, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000, Residential Robberies, River Oaks, Sixth Line