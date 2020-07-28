Jane Clohecy appointed as Oakville’s Chief Administrative Officer

By Town of Oakville
Tuesday, July 28, 2020 3:30 pm · 0 Comments
After a long and successful career with the Town of Oakville, including nearly 15 years as CAO, Ray Green has announced his official retirement. As a result of his retirement, Oakville Council has appointed Jane Clohecy as the town’s new CAO. Ms. Clohecy has served as Acting CAO for the past eight months.
“It is impossible for Council to give enough thanks to Ray Green for his leadership and commitment to serving Council and the community,” said Mayor Rob Burton. “Ray has worked for the town for more than 44 years, including the last 14 years as CAO. I cannot think of a more exemplary public servant. On behalf of Council, I offer him my sincere thanks and congratulations on a well-deserved retirement.”
“We are very fortunate to have an excellent successor within the organization. Jane Clohecy has served as Commissioner of Community Development at the town for the past 14 years. As the town’s Acting CAO since last November, Ms. Clohecy has successfully managed the town’s response to the global COVID pandemic and demonstrated a thorough understanding of what it will take to prepare this organization for future challenges.”
Ms. Clohecy brings over 30 years of broad municipal experience to her new role. Prior to joining the Town of Oakville, Ms. Clohecy held senior planning positions at the Region of Halton, the City of Markham and City of Toronto.
“I am very honoured to take on this new challenge,” said Ms. Clohecy. “I have benefitted from working closely with Ray Green, Mayor Burton, Council, the community and staff over the past 14 years, and I am looking forward to this new challenge. Oakville is a great organization and a great community, and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve by working together.”
“Ms. Clohecy’s vision and commitment to innovation will be critical in helping the town address the challenges it is facing. Council and I look forward to working with Jane to ensure a smooth transition in leadership for residents and staff. I am confident that the skills and experience she brings to this role will be essential to help guide the organization through this challenging period,” Mayor Burton added.
