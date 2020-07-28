Jane Clohecy appointed as Oakville’s Chief Administrative Officer

Advertisement

After a long and successful career with the Town of Oakville, including nearly 15 years as CAO, Ray Green has announced his official retirement. As a result of his retirement, Oakville Council has appointed Jane Clohecy as the town’s new CAO. Ms. Clohecy has served as Acting CAO for the past eight months.

“It is impossible for Council to give enough thanks to Ray Green for his leadership and commitment to serving Council and the community,” said Mayor Rob Burton. “Ray has worked for the town for more than 44 years, including the last 14 years as CAO. I cannot think of a more exemplary public servant. On behalf of Council, I offer him my sincere thanks and congratulations on a well-deserved retirement.”

“We are very fortunate to have an excellent successor within the organization. Jane Clohecy has served as Commissioner of Community Development at the town for the past 14 years. As the town’s Acting CAO since last November, Ms. Clohecy has successfully managed the town’s response to the global COVID pandemic and demonstrated a thorough understanding of what it will take to prepare this organization for future challenges.”

Ms. Clohecy brings over 30 years of broad municipal experience to her new role. Prior to joining the Town of Oakville, Ms. Clohecy held senior planning positions at the Region of Halton, the City of Markham and City of Toronto.

“I am very honoured to take on this new challenge,” said Ms. Clohecy. “I have benefitted from working closely with Ray Green, Mayor Burton, Council, the community and staff over the past 14 years, and I am looking forward to this new challenge. Oakville is a great organization and a great community, and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve by working together.”

“Ms. Clohecy’s vision and commitment to innovation will be critical in helping the town address the challenges it is facing. Council and I look forward to working with Jane to ensure a smooth transition in leadership for residents and staff. I am confident that the skills and experience she brings to this role will be essential to help guide the organization through this challenging period,” Mayor Burton added.

Responsibilities of the CAO’s Office:

Administering the business affairs of the municipality

Providing direction to town employees

Directing the development and implementation of corporate policies and programs

Ensuring Council receives the appropriate reports and information necessary for decision making

Assisting Council in the development of a corporate plan for the town

Directing the exercise of a general financial control of all departments and ensuring Council is presented with the annual estimates of revenue and expenditures

Coordinating and directing collective bargaining with all employees and recommending to Council agreements concerning wage, salaries, benefits and working conditions once Council has approved the agreements, directing the administration of the agreements

Coordinating services delivered by Strategy, Policy and Communications, Internal Audit and Program Management, Economic Development

Liaising with local boards, commissions, agencies, other municipalities, and the provincial and federal governments

Tags:

Chief Administrative Officer, Government, Jane Clohecy, Ray Green, Town of Oakville