January 10th thru 12th Weekend Events in Oakville

Are trying to find out what events are near you in Oakville from January 10th thru 12th? You no longer have to search multiple websites, we’ve searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.

Have fun planing your weekend!

Oakville Events: January 10th thru 12th

Oakville Events: Friday, January 10th

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Overcast with periods of rain as the temperature reaches a high of plus 8.

Night-time: Cloudy with light rain and the temperature staying at plus 8.

Wind speed: 5 to 30 km/h creating a windchill effect of 3 degrees

Possibility of precipitation: 70 to 90 per cent



Active Oakville - Activities Schedule: 8:00 am - 10:00 pm



Outdoor Skating (Weather Dependent): Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Wedding Show: Oakville Conference Centre: 11:00 am - 4:00 pm



Bronte Historical Society 2020 AGM: Sovereign House: 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm



Oakville Blades vs Georgetown Raiders: 16 Mile Sports Complex: 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Love, Loss and What I Wore: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm



Lydia Persaud: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm



Alfie Sith & Sean Pinchin: Moonshine Cafe: 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm





Oakville Events: Saturday, January 11th

Weather forecast: Special Weather Statement

Daytime: Overcast with heavy rain expected and a high of plus 11 at noon and then dropping rapidly.

Night: Overcast with the rain continuing and potential of freezing rain. The temperature drops to a low of plus zero.

Wind speed: 5 to 45 km/h creating a windchill effect of 3 degrees

Possibility of precipitation: 100 per cent



Active Oakville - Activities Schedule: 8:00 am - 10:00 pm



Outdoor Skating (Weather Dependent): Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Oakville Blades vs Milton Menace: 16 Mile Sports Complex: 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm



Love, Loss and What I Wore: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm



Theatresports Improv: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm



Eldorado Bound Band: Moonshine Cafe: 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm





Oakville Events: Sunday, January 12th

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Overcast with a chance of flurries and a high of plus 1.

Night-time: Overcast with a low of minus 7.

Wind speed: 5 to 20 km/h creating a windchill effect of 6 degrees

Possibility of Precipitation: 20 to 40 per cent



Active Oakville - Activities Schedule: 8:00 am - 10:00 pm



Outdoor Skating (Weather Dependent): Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Author Reading: Angelo Sgabellone - I Terroni: Oakville Public Library, Central Branch: 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm



Love, Loss and What I Wore: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm



Candlelight Vigil honouring victims of Ukrainian Plane Crash: Centennial Square: 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm



Premiere Bass Clarinetist - Kathryn Landano: Oakville Arts Studio: 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm



Al-anon Open Meeting: Munn's United Church: 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm





There are lots of events to take part in from January 10th thru 12th. Have fun planning your weekend.

Have an event that isn’t listed? Please let us know.

Non-profits list their events for free and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

Add Your Event

Climate information is gathered from Environment Canada.

