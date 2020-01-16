January 17th thru 19th Weekend Events in Oakville

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Advertisement

Are trying to find out what events are near you in Oakville from January 17th thru 19th? You no longer have to search multiple websites, we’ve searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.

On Friday there will be sunshine as temperatures hover around the freezing mark. Colder air will be blowing in on Saturday, and with it some wet snow/rain. The forecast for Sunday is not as pleasant as the cold air drops the temperature down to well below freezing. There may be some snow in the morning, but by the afternoon it may clear up.

Have fun planing your weekend!

Oakville Events: January 17th thru 19th

Oakville Events: Friday, January 17th

Weather forecast:

Daytime: The day will be mostly sunny. The temperature reaches a high of minus 6.

Night-time: Clouds start to roll in and the temperature drops to minus 8.

Wind speed: 5 to 20 km/h creating a windchill effect of 5 degrees

Possibility of precipitation: 35 per cent



Raucous Joy of the Raven’s Cry: Perched Together: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 6:00 am - 9:00 pm



What’s Your Type: Typewriters and Textiles: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 6:00 am - 9:00 pm



Active Oakville - Activities Schedule: 8:00 am - 10:00 pm



Outdoor Skating (Weather Dependent): Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Trafalgar Township Historical Society Open: Palermo School House: 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm



Blood Donor Clinic: Town Hall: 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm



Mickey Doyle Live: Piazza Bistro: 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm



Oakville Blades vs Stouffville Spirit: 16 Mile Sports Complex: 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm



Moonshine 14th Anniversary: Moonshine Cafe: 9:00 pm - 11:45 pm



Specks/Teleportoise/Old Ceremonies/Quiet Earth: Less Than Level: 9:00 pm - 2:00 am





Oakville Events: Saturday, January 18th

Weather forecast: Special Weather Statement

Daytime: Overcast with snow and a high of plus 2.

Night: Overcast with the snow or rain and the temperature drops to a low of plus zero.

Wind speed: 20 to 70 km/h creating a windchill effect of 6 degrees

Possibility of precipitation: 80 per cent



Specks/Teleportoise/Old Ceremonies/Quiet Earth: Less Than Level: 9:00 pm - 2:00 am



Active Oakville - Activities Schedule: 8:00 am - 10:00 pm



Raucous Joy of the Raven’s Cry: Perched Together: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm



What’s Your Type: Typewriters and Textiles: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm



Frank Sabatino Tournament - meet Hockey Cares!: 16 Mile Sports Complex: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm



Outdoor Skating (Weather Dependent): Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Bridal Show: Oakville Conference Centre: 11:00 am - 5:00 pm



Oakville Blades vs Buffalo Jr. Sabres: 16 Mile Sports Complex: 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm



Oakville Chinese New Year Gala: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm



Women in Song: Moonshine Cafe: 8:30 pm - 11:30 pm





Oakville Events: Sunday, January 19th

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Overcast with a chance of flurries and a high of zero.

Night-time: Overcast with a low of minus 12.

Wind speed: 25 to 60 km/h creating a windchill effect of 7 degrees

Possibility of Precipitation: 20 to 40 per cent



Active Oakville - Activities Schedule: 8:00 am - 10:00 pm



Raucous Joy of the Raven’s Cry: Perched Together: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm



What’s Your Type: Typewriters and Textiles: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm



Outdoor Skating (Weather Dependent): Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Bridal Show: Oakville Conference Centre: 11:00 am - 5:00 pm



Art From the Heart - Opening: Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre: 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Al-anon Open Meeting: Munn's United Church: 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm





There are lots of events to take part in from January 17th thru 19th. Have fun planning your weekend.

Have an event that isn’t listed? Please let us know.

Non-profits list their events for free and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

Add Your Event

Climate information is gathered from Environment Canada, Windfinder, and the Weather Network.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

January 17 2020, January 18 2020, January 19 2020