January 2020 performances at the Oakville Centre

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Circa Contemporary Circus is one of the world’s leading performance companies that has performed in 40 countries to over a million people. Circa is at the forefront of the new wave of contemporary Australian circus – pioneering how extreme physicality can create powerful and moving performances. They perform at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts on January 15th at 8:00 PM.

Advertisement

The Oakville Centre’s January 2020 performances range from an adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s Jungle Book, comedic theatrical plays, to music by the Crash Test Dummies and Lydia Persaud.

The Oakville Chinese Network will be celebrating the Year of the Rat (a sign of wealth and surplus) with an entertaining gala. Circa, a group of Australian acrobats will astound you with the incredible feats. Your children will be engaged by TheaterworkUSA “The Magic School Bus”, and a riveting First Nations performance of dance and music.

Professional entertainment is at your door step. Have some fun.

January 2020 performances

Jungle Book

A Kidoons and WYRD production in association with The 20k Collective

Performances: Saturday, January 4, 2020 1:00 PM & 4:00 PM

Written and Directed by Craig Francis and Rick Miller

Adapted from the works of Rudyard Kipling

From the creators of Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, which the New York Times called “Jaw-Dropping”, comes the new theatrical adaptation of the works of Rudyard Kipling, re-imagining his classic stories through modern eyes.

Immersive sound and multimedia will transport you from the urban jungle to relive Mowgli’s childhood in the jungles of India. With Baloo the bear, Bagheera the panther, and more, Jungle Book brings beloved characters to life in a way you’ve never seen before. Eye-popping video, shadow-play, and original music make this family production of Jungle Book “like stepping inside a beautifully illustrated children’s storybook. It’s a MAGICAL experience!”- Sarasota Observer

Recommended for ages 8 and up

$30 Purchase 3 or more shows $25 Regular Seating

Love, Loss and What I Wore

Produced by West End Studio Theatre

Performances: January 8th to 11th 2020 8:00 PM and January 12th at 2 PM

A play of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes and memory, covering all the important subjects- mothers, prom dresses, mothers, buying bras, mothers, hating purses and why we only wear black. It is based on the bestselling book by Ilene Beckerman.

$33 Regular Seating

Lydia Persaud

Performance: Saturday, January 11th at 8:00 PM

A fixture of Toronto’s music community and a sought after collaborator, Lydia Persaud stands alone with her debut album Let Me Show You. Lydia’s sound expands the boundaries of soul to include both folk and jazz, styles that have been foundational to her musical growth. With Let Me Show You, Lydia draws inspiration from her musical heroes, such as Donny Hathaway, Bill Withers and Carole King, while touching on vital issues that deeply affect her. Her music melds genres while Lydia’s clear message shines through on the power of her unforgettable voice.

Location: Studio theatre, lower level

$44 Regular Seating



Presented by the Oakville Community Foundation’s Community Classroom

Performances: Monday, January 13th at 11:00 AM, and 1 p.m. and Tuesday, January 14th at 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Visions of Turtle Island includes live singing, dancing, and video and image presentations to help explain the dances and illustrate the cultural experience of First Nations peoples in Canada.

Curriculum Connections:

– Grade 8

– Indigenous Studies, Social Studies, Music, Drama, Dance, Health, and Physical Education

Duration: 50 minutes plus Question and Answer Period

Community Classroom provides free admission to this performance for Grade 8 students in Oakville from Halton District and Halton Catholic District school boards only. Grade 8 teachers can book tickets and busing through theocf.org.

Humans

By Circa

Performance: Wednesday, January 15th at 8:00 PM

Ten incredibly skilled acrobats from award-winning contemporary circus ensemble Circa, present Humans, a circus unlike anything you’ll have ever seen! Using nothing but their bodies and incredible strength and acrobatics, each moment builds into another unbelievable, thrilling and heart-stopping movement! Circa is the most in-demand Australian arts company in the world with their reputation for fearless, boundary pushing circus!

Humans by Circa (trailer) from Circa Contemporary Circus on Vimeo.

$63 Regular Seating

2020 Oakville Chinese New Year Gala

Produced by the Oakville Chinese Network

Performance: Saturday, January 18th at 7:00 PM

The Oakville Chinese Network presents the New Year Celebration event. Join them as they celebrate the different heritages, ethnic groups and festivals of the Chinese New Year.

$20 Regular Seating

Tickets $20 until January 11, 2020. Will be $25 after that.

The Odd Couple (Female version)

Produced by the BurlOak Theatre Group

Performances: January 23rd to 25th at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, January 26th at 2 PM

Neil Simon’s revision of his hugely successful play, The Odd Couple, sees the lead characters transformed into Olive Madison and Florence Unger. Olive and their group of girlfriends are enjoying their weekly Trivial Pursuit night in Olive’s messy and ill-equipped apartment. As the game continues, Florence arrives, fresh from being dumped by her husband. Fearful that the neurotic Florence might attempt suicide, Olive invites her to move in as her roommate.

Olive and Florence have VERY different personalities. Where Olive is messy, untidy, and unconcerned about the state of her apartment, Florence is obsessively clean, tidy, and obsessed with hygiene. Olive’s easy going outlook on life soon clashes with Florence’s highly-strung neurotic tendencies testing their friendship to the limit.

$30 Regular Seating

Crash Test Dummies

Performance: Wednesday, January 29th at 8:00 PM

Crash Test Dummies reunite for God Shuffled His Feet 25th anniversary tour. Each gig will feature a full performance of the album, which featured their unique smash hit, Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm, plus other staples from the band’s catalog.

Damhnait Doyle is an award-winning Canadian singer, songwriter, performer and creator, and recently released “Liquor Store Flowers,” her first solo album of original material in 15 years. Spanning a music career of more than two decades, she has released eight full-length recordings as both a solo artist and a member of award-winning groups Shaye and The Heartbroken.

$75 Regular Seating

The Magic School Bus – Lost in the Solar System

Produced by TheaterWorksUSA

Performance: Thursday, January 30th 7:00 PM

When the planetarium is closed and the field trip is ruined, Ms. Frizzle saves the day! The Magic School Bus blasts off into outer space to explore the solar system! Ms. Frizzle gets separated from the group and her class must travel through the planets and beyond to rescue her. Hop on the Magic School Bus for a ride in TheaterWorksUSA’s new musical adaptation based on the original book series published by Scholastic.

$20 Regular Seating

Purchase 3 or more shows $15

Recommended for ages 5 to 10



Starring Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci

Performance: Friday, January 31st at 8:00 PM

From the minds of improv and comedy legend Colin Mochrie, and master hypnotist, Asad Mecci, comes a brand new, mind-blowing, side-splitting show combining hypnotism and improvisation. Twenty members of the audience will be put under hypnosis, and the five best will join Mochrie into a hypnotic improve extravaganza! This will be an entirely original and completely unforgettable show, for who knows where the unconscious mind will go.

$75 Regular Seating

Ticket Information

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts Box Office hours are from Monday to Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and on Saturday from 1:00 PM to the beginning of a performance. Don’t miss out on the January 2020 performances.

Tickets are also available online.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Acrobatics, Asad Mecci, Australia, BurlOak Theatre Group, Chinese New Year, Circa, Colin Mochrie, Crash Test Dummies, Damhnait Doyle, God Shuffled Hist Feet, Humans, Ilene Beckerman, Jungle Book, Kidoons, Love Loss and What I Wore, Lydia Persaud, Magic School Bus, Neil Simon, Oakville centre for the Performing Arts, Oakville Chinese Network, Oakville Community Foundation, Odd Couple, Rudyard Kipling, TheaterworksUSA, Tribal Vision Dance, Visions of Turtle Island, West End Studio Theatre