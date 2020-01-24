January 24th thru 25th – Rainfall Warning issued

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Environment Canada has issued a Rainfall Warning from January 24 thru 25th. They issued the warning at 12:03 PM on Friday, January 25, 2020.

According to the current forecast the rain is expected to start at 3:00 PM today. It should be light at first. By about 7:00 PM the rainfall should be at its worst. Localized flooding may occur.

The rain is expected to last until 9:00 PM tomorrow, according to the Weather Network. Though by Saturday morning we may start to experience a mixture of rain, ice rain, and snow, as the temperature hovers around the freezing mark.

Accumulation may range anywhere from 15 mm up to 45 mm. Expect driving conditions to be difficult, especially around 7:00 PM tonight.

The East – North-East wind will be coming off the lake. Gusts could hit 50 km/h according to Windfinder.com.

Environment Canada, January 24 2020, January 25 2020, Rainfall Warning, Weather Network, Windfinder.com