January 24th thru 26th Weekend Events in Oakville

Are trying to find out what events are near you in Oakville from January 24th thru 26th? You no longer have to search multiple websites, we’ve searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.

Have fun planing your weekend!

Oakville Events: January 24th thru 26th

Oakville Events: Friday, January 24th

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly cloudy and raining, and a high of 3.

Night-time: There is the possibility of rain with the temperature holding at plus 3.

Wind speed: 10 to 40 km/h creating a windchill effect of 6 degrees

Possibility of precipitation: 90 per cent



Raucous Joy of the Raven’s Cry: Perched Together: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 6:00 am - 9:00 pm



What’s Your Type: Typewriters and Textiles: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 6:00 am - 9:00 pm



Active Oakville - Activities Schedule: 8:00 am - 10:00 pm



Outdoor Skating (Weather Dependent): Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Sportsman's Bonspiel: Oakville Curling Club: 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm



The Odd Couple (Female version): Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm





Oakville Events: Saturday, January 25th

Weather forecast: Special Weather Statement

Daytime: Overcast with snow and or rain and a high of plus 2.

Night: Overcast with possibility of flurries and the temperature drops to a low of minus 2.

Wind speed: 10 to 50 km/h creating a windchill effect of 5 degrees.

Possibility of precipitation: 40 to 70 per cent



Active Oakville - Activities Schedule: 8:00 am - 10:00 pm



Raucous Joy of the Raven’s Cry: Perched Together: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm



What’s Your Type: Typewriters and Textiles: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm



Oakville Milton Humane Society Spring Lottery Sales: Ren's Pet Depot: 10:00 am - 3:00 pm



Outdoor Skating (Weather Dependent): Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Sportsman's Bonspiel: Oakville Curling Club: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Chinese New Year Celebration: ClearView Christian Reformed Church: 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm



Robert Burns Supper: Oakville Royal Canadian Legion Branch 114: 6:00 pm - 11:30 pm



The Odd Couple (Female version): Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm



Bedford Trio - Cafe in Paris: St. Jude's Anglican Church: 8:00 pm - 10:15 pm



Robbie Burns Night with The Shore Thing Band: Pipes & Taps Pub: 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm





Oakville Events: Sunday, January 26th

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Overcast with a chance of flurries and a high of plus 2.

Night-time: Overcast with a chance of flurries and a low of minus 2.

Wind speed: 15 to 40 km/h creating a windchill effect of 5 degrees

Possibility of Precipitation: 10 to 40 per cent



Active Oakville - Activities Schedule: 8:00 am - 10:00 pm



Raucous Joy of the Raven’s Cry: Perched Together: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm



What’s Your Type: Typewriters and Textiles: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm



Outdoor Skating (Weather Dependent): Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Sportsman's Bonspiel: Oakville Curling Club: 10:00 am - 1:00 pm



James Juhasz: Olympic Fundraiser: Bronte Harbour Yacht Club: 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm



Shannon Te Ao - Ka mua, ka muri Exhibit: Oakville Galleries Centennial Square: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Tau Lewis: Sparkle's Map Home: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



The Odd Couple (Female version): Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm



Al-anon Open Meeting: Munn's United Church: 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm



Oakville Improv Theatre: Moonshine Cafe: 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm





There are lots of events to take part in from January 24th thru 26th. Have fun planning your weekend.

Have an event that isn’t listed? Please let us know.

Non-profits list their events for free and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

Add Your Event

Climate information is gathered from Environment Canada, Windfinder, and the Weather Network.

