Saturday, January 4th 2020 Events in Oakville

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Advertisement

Are trying to find out what events are near you in Oakville on Saturday, January 4th 2020? You no longer have to search multiple websites, we’ve searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.

Have fun planing the fourth day of 2020!

Oakville Events: Saturday, January 4th 2020

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Overcast with the temperature reaching a high of 7.

Night-time: The clouds remain. There is a slight chance of snow and a low of plus 2.

Wind speed: 10 km/h with gusts reaching 20 km/h which creates a windchill effect of 3 degrees

Possibility of precipitation: 35 per cent.



Agouti Sky - Georgia Dickie: Oakville Galleries Centennial Square: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm



Outdoor Skating: Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Victorian Christmas: Bronte Creek Provincial Park: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm



Beolle: Laurie Kang: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Winter Break 2019 Free Skating: Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm



Jungle Book By Kidoons: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm



Oakville Blades vs Buffalo Jr. Sabres: 16 Mile Sports Complex: 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm



Bona Fide Scoundrels: Moonshine Cafe: 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm



There are lots of events taking place on Saturday, January 4th 2020. Have fun planning your first day of the new year.

Have an event that isn’t listed? Please let us know.

Non-profits list their events for free and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

Add Your Event

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

January 4 2020