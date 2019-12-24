January 7, 2020 – Lakeshore Road Project Phase 2 begins

Advertisement

Union Gas is scheduled to begin replacing the gas lines for phase two of the Lakeshore Road reconstruction project on January 7, 2020, the town announced today. This early start follows extensive feedback from the business community at the December 16 Council meeting to get the work done as fast as possible.

“Council has heard the messaging from our retailers, shoppers, downtown business owners, residents, landlords and is committed to complete the project as soon as possible,” Mayor Rob Burton said. “We value this level of engagement and know this $20 million dollar investment will contribute to the long-term health of our downtown.”

Council has also authorized CRCE, the general contractor on the project, to work weekends and evenings where required. Mayor Burton noted work can be done on Saturday and Sunday if a Monday-Friday work day is missed due to weather ensuring the project stays on track.

“We are all very much aware of the desire to have the project completed as soon as possible,” said Jill Stephen, Director of Engineering and Construction. “The Lakeshore Road project is a complex one involving multiple contractors working together to complete the work required by the Town, Halton Region, Union Gas and Oakville Hydro and we will look at every opportunity to move this project forward faster.”

Council directed staff to report back to February’s Council meeting, addressing additional opportunities to shorten the completion deadline.

Council also heard from Dorothy St. George, Director of Economic Development regarding projects included in the mitigation strategy:

Free parking on Saturdays and Sundays

First hour free parking with Honk App

Parking Availability – additional parking spaces created throughout the downtown

Retail/Restaurant Patios and Outdoor Displays – reduction in fees

A-Frame and hoarding signs – fees waived

Restaurant Program – sign up fees waived with ‘Skip the Dishes’

Digital Main Street – launched in Oakville’s three BIAs during the spring of 2019 providing free one-on-one assistance to businesses, helping them learn and adopt new digital technologies and practices.

Businesses are also able to apply for a $2,500 digital transformation grant from the Province until January 10, 2020, to assist in implementing new ideas.

Phase two is scheduled to begin in January, closing Lakeshore Road for vehicles from Dunn Street to Allan Street. As with Phase 1, work will begin with Union Gas replacing gas lines, followed by watermain work, replacement of electrical infrastructure and Silva cell installation. Above ground work will include concrete paving and granite curbs followed by finishes and new furniture.

Remaining phase one work includes the installation of traffic signals at George and Lakeshore Road, new light poles as well as the removal of temporary asphalt boulevards and granite curbs. Much of the work is weather dependent and will be undertaken in the spring, 2020. Work will be completed without the need to close Lakeshore Road to vehicular traffic.

For more information about the Phase 2 that begins on January 7, 2020 visit the Lakeshore Road Reconstruction page

Background

With Lakeshore Road East coming to the end of its lifespan and needing a major reconstruction, the town undertook extensive research and public consultation to identify broader opportunities to improve traffic, beautify streets and improve pedestrian/cycle ways in the downtown. In 2015, Council approved the Downtown Transportation and Streetscape Study (DTS) which includes the following projects: the Lakeshore Bridge Rehabilitation, the Two-Way Street Conversion, and the Lakeshore Road Reconstruction and Streetscape Project. In April 2018, Council approved the final design for the Lakeshore Road Reconstruction and Streetscape Project. Phase 2 will begin on January 7 2020.

