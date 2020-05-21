Jeff Orson releases new single to raise COVID-19 funds

Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Advertisement

Oakville musician Jeff Orson is raising money to support Covid-19 relief the best way he knows how. He’s written a new single, Pray. And all the proceeds from its song downloads are being donated.

Orson, a Niagara Falls born country singer who now resides in Oakville, was approached about writing a song by a travel magazine writer. His inspiration was to write an anthem about the grief in the hard-hit global travel industry.

“I went away with the idea and really thought about it,” says Orson. “I really started to take in what the scope of the virus was, and the impact it was having on the world.”

After that, he says, writing Pray was easy. Once finished, Orson uploaded the song online to YouTube. 100% of song proceeds from Jeff Orson on Bandcamp will be donated to the UNICEF COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Jeff continues, “It really struck me how — even beyond the travel industry — the song could serve as a way of reaching out to people feeling isolated and uncertain.”

“From there,” he says, “I wrote Pray in a few days.”

Orson’s start in music was by way of a Christmas gift at age six. Some lessons from his cousin and a few years playing sporadically aside, it was an extended hospital stay battling colon cancer that brought him to music as an outlet. After the initial shock, Orson says he “turned to writing music for solace.”

Since his debut EP California to his new single, Jeff Orson’s music has been heard in venues around the world. Pray is now available on several digital platforms.

You can support Jeff Orson’s fundraiser by purchasing the song for download online via Bandcamp.

Listen to Jeff’s new single on YouTube here:



Advertisement

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Bandcamp, Covid 19, Covid-19 Relief, Fundraiser, Jeff Orson, Local Events, music, Oakville, Pray, UNICEF